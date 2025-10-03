Chad Powers reunites HBCU athletes-turned-actors

Chad Powers re-connected two athletes from the same HBCU in a unique way. Two former WSSU athletes — Tyron Roberts and Xavier Mills — are now actors in the hit comedy series Chad Powers. Their story highlights the continuing impact of HBCUs beyond sports and into entertainment.

Two WSSU products

Tyron Roberts made his name as a defensive tackle at WSSU in the late 2010s. After graduating, he pursued football professionally, taking part in Wake Forest’s pro day and drawing interest from the Atlanta Falcons. He later competed in the Canadian Football League. Today, Roberts has entered a new arena with acting. His latest project, Chad Powers, places him on screen in one of the most talked-about sports comedies.

Roberts explained the pride he felt meeting another Ram on set: “We came a long way. From star WSSU athletes in the same graduating year to standing together in Chad Powers, it shows how far we have come.”

Mills goes from WSSU basketball to Hollywood

Roberts was not alone in this new chapter. Xavier Mills, a who played basketball at WSSU during the same eraq, appears in Chad Powers as a main actor. His transition from WSSU athletics to acting mirrors Roberts’ journey and proves the versatility of HBCU graduates. For Mills, the move represents another chance to show how WSSU prepares students for all stages of life, not just athletic competition.

The Chad Powers Connection

Chad Powers is more than just another comedy. Created by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron, the series is based on an Omaha Productions skit by Eli Manning. Powell plays the disgraced quarterback as he attempts to rebuild his life after a fall from college football glory.

The show blends sports culture and humor, making it an ideal project for former athletes. With Roberts and Mills on set, Chad Powers gains authenticity that connects directly to viewers who understand the grind of athletic life.

The Chad Powers Connection

The appearance of two WSSU alumni in Chad Powers shows the lasting influence of HBCUs. These schools develop leaders who excel in athletics, academics, and professional careers. Roberts and Mills prove that WSSU builds individuals who succeed in more than one arena.

Their story also inspires current HBCU athletes. Life after sports can be uncertain, but as the show demonstrates, there are always new stages to shine. From the gridiron and the court at WSSU to the set of a national television series, these Rams continue to protect the legacy of their HBCU.