HBCU coaching legend retires abruptly before season

RALEIGH, NC — In a major shift for the HBCU basketball community, Shaw University announced the abrupt retirement of women’s basketball coach Jacques Curtis after 24 seasons at the helm of the Lady Bears. The school confirmed Thursday that Lou Hamilton has been appointed interim head coach for the 2025–26 season.

Shaw University adds to HBCU legacy

Curtis departs as the most successful coach in Shaw women’s basketball history. During his tenure, he compiled more than 400 victories, won nine CIAA Championships, guided the program to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, and delivered Shaw’s greatest triumph — the 2012 NCAA Division II National Championship. That title was the first in school history and remains a landmark moment not only for Shaw but for HBCU basketball at large.

Shaw University head coach Jaques Curtis stalks the sidelines during the CIAA Tournament semifinal against Lincoln (PA).

The appointment of Hamilton provides the program with a veteran leader. He brings a deep résumé of experience across both Division I and Division II, particularly within HBCU circles. Hamilton has previously served on the sidelines at Norfolk State, Grambling State, Delaware State, and North Carolina A&T. His hiring ensures Shaw has a steady hand guiding the Lady Bears while the university prepares to launch a national search for a permanent head coach following the upcoming season.

Allegations levied against program

The leadership change follows months of public attention on the program after allegations of mistreatment were raised by former players. In April, Shaw senior guard Kiara Shepherd posted a TikTok video describing experiences she characterized as mental, physical, and inappropriate behavior during her time with the team. Shepherd, who has more than 80,000 social media followers, said she had filed a complaint with the Raleigh-based HBCU earlier this year.

Her video quickly gained traction, prompting other former players to come forward. Among them was Alliyah Chaplin, who told WRAL News that she also faced verbal abuse and inappropriate behavior during her time with the Lady Bears in the 2023–24 season. Both Shepherd and Chaplin indicated that they had connected with former Shaw players from as far back as 2013 who described similar experiences.

The university acknowledged that Shepherd is scheduled to meet with Shaw officials to further discuss her concerns. Shaw has not issued public comments linking Curtis’ retirement to the allegations. The school’s official release emphasized his contributions to the program and confirmed that Hamilton will lead the team through the 2025–26 campaign.

Curtis leaves behind a coaching legacy that stretches well beyond Raleigh. His name is synonymous with Shaw women’s basketball dominance in the CIAA and represents a standard of success in HBCU athletics. While his sudden retirement marks the end of a historic chapter, Shaw officials say their focus now is on both addressing the concerns raised by former players and ensuring the stability of the women’s basketball program moving forward.

With Hamilton at the helm, Shaw enters a new season with a combination of uncertainty and opportunity. The Lady Bears will continue their pursuit of success on the court while the university undertakes a national search to define the next era of leadership in one of the most decorated programs in HBCU women’s basketball.