JCSU Football Stays in CIAA Race with Big Road Win

ETTRICK, Va. — Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) kept itself firmly in the CIAA title race on Saturday. The Golden Bulls went on the road and defeated Virginia State 31–20 in a pivotal matchup. They set the tone early, leaned on their quarterback, and held off a Trojan rally to improve to 5–1 overall and 2–1 in conference play heading into their bye week. This marks another statement win for Maurice Flowers’ resurgent program. HBCU Gameday cameras were on site with exclusive access for the latest chapter of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, the “Hard Knocks of HBCU Football.”

Durham’s Command Steadies Golden Bulls

JCSU quarterback Kelvin Durham was sharp all afternoon. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns, distributing the ball efficiently across his receiving corps.

He connected with three different receivers for scores:

Reginald Daniel: 3 receptions, 59 yards, 2 TDs

Brian Lane: 4 receptions, 48 yards, 1 TD

Isaiah Perry: 1 reception, 41 yards, 1 TD

On the ground, Bobby Smith paced the Golden Bulls with 96 yards on 24 carries. His steady running helped JCSU sustain drives and control the clock.

JCSU struck early, building a 10–0 first-quarter lead behind a balanced attack. Virginia State answered with two touchdowns in the second quarter, but the Golden Bulls reclaimed momentum before halftime.

Third Quarter Breakthrough

Coming out of halftime tied 17–14, JCSU delivered its most decisive stretch of football. Durham led two scoring drives in the third quarter, and the defense tightened to blank Virginia State.

By the end of the third, JCSU had outscored VSU 14–0 and built a commanding 31–14 lead. That surge set the stage for a controlled fourth quarter.

VSU Defense Fights, JCSU Holds

Virginia State’s defense kept the game competitive despite the deficit. Cameron Davis led the Trojans with 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble, while Donavan Howard added 11 stops.

However, JCSU’s offense controlled the clock for 32:55, converted key third downs, and avoided major mistakes down the stretch — exactly the formula needed to win on the road.

Matthews, Pretlow Keep VSU in the Fight

Virginia State quarterback Rahsaan Matthews Jr. kept the Trojans within striking distance for much of the afternoon. He threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns on 16 of 30 passing, while also rushing for 86 yards and a score.

His top target, Jaylen Pretlow, delivered a standout performance with eight receptions for 99 yards and two TDs. Despite their efforts, VSU’s offense went scoreless in the third quarter, and that drought ultimately proved decisive.

Coach Flowers: “Be the Thermostat”

After the win, head coach Maurice Flowers praised his team’s preparation and focus.

“It feels great to beat Virginia State on their home turf,” Flowers said. “Coach Henry Frazier is a winner, so we knew this was going to be a tough ballgame. Our theme was, let’s be the thermostat. Let’s set the tempo, set the stage. And we did that.”

He added:

“The CIAA is tough, and to go on the road and win against a well-coached team with a crowd behind them says a lot about our young men. To be 5–1, 2–1 in conference going into the bye week — we think we’re in a good spot.”

Brick x Brick Cameras Were Rolling

The Golden Bulls’ victory wasn’t just meaningful in the standings. It’s also part of the ongoing story of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, a “Hard Knocks” style HBCU Football docuseries produced by HBCU Gameday.

HBCU Gameday’s cameras captured exclusive behind-the-scenes access during the big road win. The new season has already taken fans inside training camp and the team’s historic trip to Harvard Stadium in Boston.

What’s Next

JCSU enters the bye week healthier and with momentum. The Golden Bulls will return to action with a road trip to Shaw for the Bears’ homecoming.

