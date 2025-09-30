PA Announcer Apologizes to Plus-Sized HBCU Dance Team

Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) longtime band announcer has issued a public apology after making remarks about Alabama State University’s plus-sized HBCU dance team, the Honey Beez. The comments triggered widespread criticism during Saturday’s football game in Tallahassee.

Joe Bullard, the veteran public address announcer for the Marching “100,” released a statement Sunday. He acknowledged the harm caused by his words.

“My comments directed toward the ASU Honey Beez were meant as lighthearted banter, but I now recognize that they came across in a way that was hurtful and disrespectful,” Bullard said. “For that, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt apologies: first and foremost to the ASU Honey Beez, to Alabama State University, to the Alabama State University Marching Band, to Florida A&M University, and to the fans and supporters of both institutions who were in attendance, or anyone else who heard my words. To anyone who was offended, I am truly sorry.”

Bullard made the remarks during halftime of Alabama State’s game at FAMU. Shortly afterward, clips of the moment spread quickly online. Alumni, fans, and HBCU supporters criticized the language and called it disrespectful toward a team that has earned national recognition for its talent and cultural impact.

Florida A&M President: “We Must Do Better”

FAMU President Marva Johnson responded to the controversy with a detailed statement on Sunday evening. She described Bullard’s words as “inappropriate and offensive” and emphasized that they did not reflect the values of the university or its storied band program.

“As an institution, we take great pride in the Marching ‘100’ and the atmosphere our band creates on game day,” Johnson said. “But with that pride comes responsibility. The language used during halftime fell short of our standards. We must do better to ensure that every performer on the field is treated with the respect they deserve.”

Johnson directly apologized to Alabama State University, the Honey Beez, and their supporters. Furthermore, she highlighted the group’s excellence within HBCU culture.

“The Honey Beez are exemplars of discipline, school pride, and artistry,” she said. “Their performances inspire audiences across the country. That should never be diminished by careless remarks, no matter the intent.”

In addition, Johnson announced that the university will review its internal protocols for public announcements at athletic events. She explained that FAMU plans to use this moment to reinforce respect and accountability within the game-day experience.

Alabama State President: “Their Light Cannot Be Dimmed”

Alabama State University President Quinton Ross addressed the Honey Beez directly, offering both praise and support in the aftermath of the controversy. He underscored their role as cultural ambassadors and their impact on fans nationwide.

“Honey Beez, please know that you are celebrated, valued, and admired for the joy that you bring to the Hornet Nation, and also for the bold and fearless way you represent the very best of ASU,” Ross said. “Continue to shine, because your light cannot be dimmed by negativity.”

Ross also emphasized the broader significance of the moment for HBCUs.

“Within HBCU culture, our bands and dance teams are more than entertainment—they are institutions,” he said. “When someone disrespects that tradition, they don’t just hurt a single group. They undermine something that generations have built. The Honey Beez reflect courage, creativity, and excellence. We stand firmly with them.”

A Legacy Bigger Than the Moment

The Honey Beez, founded in 2004, have become a celebrated part of Alabama State’s band program. The group actively challenges stereotypes and expands representation for plus-sized dancers in HBCU band culture. Their high-energy performances have reached national audiences through halftime shows, television appearances, and viral clips.

Moreover, their continued presence speaks to a larger cultural legacy. For many fans, they symbolize both tradition and progress inside HBCU spaces. Saturday’s incident reignited conversations about how public figures influence narratives around these performers and the respect they deserve.