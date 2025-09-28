HBCU President Defends Plus-Sized Dance Group After Game

The HBCU community is reacting to a halftime controversy from Saturday’s football game between Alabama State University and FAMU. Inside Bragg Memorial Stadium, Alabama State’s Honey Beez — the well-known plus-sized dance team that performs with the Mighty Marching Hornets — became the target of an offensive remark.

As the Honey Beez left the field after their performance, Florida A&M band announcer Joe Bullard called them “the new face of Ozempic.” The crowd reacted with shock and disgust. Soon after, the incident spread on social media and quickly ignited outrage across the HBCU landscape.

Alabama State President Quinton T. Ross Condemns Remarks

Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. issued a forceful statement. He described the announcer’s words as “short-sighted” and “demeaning.” Ross stressed that competition cannot come at the expense of student dignity.

“While we recognize the spirit of competition, there is no place for disparaging or demeaning remarks directed at our scholars,” Ross wrote. He also spoke directly with FAMU’s president and with the Southwestern Athletic Conference commissioner. Both leaders agreed with his position.

Ross praised the Honey Beez and the Mighty Marching Hornets for their dedication. He explained that they spend countless hours preparing “unforgettable” and “show-stopping” shows that display Alabama State pride. Speaking directly to the Honey Beez, Ross added: “Please know that you are celebrated, valued, and admired for the joy you bring to the Hornet Nation, and for the bold and fearless way you represent the very best of ASU.”

FAMU President Marva Johnson Issues Apology

Shortly after Ross’s statement, Florida A&M University President Marva Johnson released her own response. She apologized to Alabama State, the HoneyBeez, and the entire Hornet Nation.

Johnson called the remark “inappropriate and offensive.” She stressed that it does not represent FAMU’s values or its respect for other HBCUs. “On behalf of Florida A&M University, I extend my deepest and sincerest apologies to the Honey Beez, the Mighty Marching Hornets, President Quinton Ross, and the entire Alabama State University community,” she wrote.

Johnson also praised the Honey Beez, calling them a team that “represents discipline, school pride, and performance tradition respected across the nation.” She confirmed that she had spoken with Ross to share her regret. In addition, she pledged that Florida A&M will take “immediate steps to ensure accountability within our organization and to prevent incidents like this in the future.”

A Teachable Moment in HBCU Rivalry

This controversy highlights the tension that comes with historic HBCU rivalries. Alabama State and FAMU are two of the most celebrated programs in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Their matchups bring fierce competition on the field and high-profile battles at halftime.

However, as both presidents stressed, artistry deserves respect. The Honey Beez in particular stand as a symbol of inclusion and body positivity. They have performed on national stages and inspired audiences through creativity and confidence. Their presence shows the diversity of Black excellence that HBCUs are known to uplift.

Meanwhile, FAMU’s Marching 100 remains one of the most iconic bands in the HBCU tradition. Johnson’s statement reinforced that excellence must always come with integrity.

Moving Forward

By responding quickly, both Ross and Johnson set a tone of accountability and respect. Ross defended his students’ dignity and brilliance. Johnson admitted fault on behalf of her institution and pledged corrective action.

Together, their leadership turned a painful moment into a teachable one. HBCU rivalries may be fierce, but dignity and respect must guide every competition. The Honey Beez will continue to shine, and the HBCU community will watch closely to ensure moments like this do not repeat.