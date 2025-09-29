North Carolina A&T coach: Players don’t believe they can win yet

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a tough 37-30 loss to Maine, North Carolina A&T head coach Shawn Gibbs made it clear that the missing ingredient for his team is not talent or even scheme. Instead, it is something less tangible but no less critical: belief.

The Power of Belief

Gibbs has been consistent since taking over in Greensboro. Last week, he spoke at length about building a culture that demands more accountability and effort. This week, his focus was on the idea that belief can make or break a program.

“We’ve never gone into a game knowing we were going to win,” Gibbs said. “Belief is powerful. But non-belief? That’s a force to be reckoned with.”

The statement cut to the heart of what Gibbs has been preaching since his first day on campus. He sees a team that plays hard once it feels momentum, but one that too often starts games uncertain of the outcome. That hesitation has left the Aggies with a 1-4 record despite several close finishes.

Courtesy: NC A&T Athletics

From the Bottom Up

Gibbs has not shied away from reminding fans and players alike of the challenge he inherited. North Carolina A&T won just two games in the previous two seasons. He describes the program as “coming from the bottom,” a reality that makes his message of belief even more urgent.

“Winning is hard,” Gibbs said. “It requires more than talent. It requires commitment, fundamentals, effort, and most of all, knowing you are capable before you even step on the field.”

That mindset, Gibbs argues, is the difference between competing and finishing.

North Carolina A&T benefits from Fort Valley State transfer

Defensive end Tim Alderman knows Gibbs well. He followed him from Fort Valley State, where the two shared winning seasons in Division II football. Holden is now one of the most productive defenders in the Coastal Athletic Association. He ranks 12th nationally in tackles for loss, leads the CAA in that category, and is second in sacks.



“I trusted him at Fort Valley. I trust him here,” Alderman said. “We just have to get everyone to believe. Once we realized against Maine that the game wasn’t over, we came out and made stops. It came up short, but we fought.”

Alderman echoed Gibbs’ theme that belief and execution must come together. He pointed out that every player must do their “one-eleventh” for the team to be successful.

Elijah Kennedy Steps Into the Spotlight

Special teams have been both a problem and a highlight for North Carolina A&T this fall. Against Maine, junior return man Elijah Kennedy brought a punt back for a touchdown, showcasing his explosiveness and patience after years waiting his turn.

For Kennedy, the message from Gibbs has already taken root.



“Coach Gibbs has done a great job leading us and showing us the way,” Kennedy said. “The belief is there. He’s created an environment for us to follow, and I just believe.”

Kennedy said his approach is to lead by example, whether in practice or games. He focuses on working hard, preparing his body, and keeping teammates motivated when things go wrong. That mindset has helped him become the top punt returner in the CAA.

Building Culture Through Belief

The theme of culture has been central to Gibbs’ tenure at North Carolina A&T. In last week’s comments, he pointed out the dangers of tolerating losing. This week, he connected culture directly to belief. Without it, effort and fundamentals cannot be sustained.



Belief is not only a mental exercise for Gibbs. He argues it is visible in players’ eyes and body language before the first snap. He believes once the Aggies learn to carry that confidence from the opening whistle, the close calls will turn into wins.



Looking Ahead

North Carolina A&T will travel to face William & Mary, a program with championship pedigree and a dual-threat quarterback. Gibbs acknowledged the challenge but said the focus will not change.

“Nobody in the world believes we can win this game,” Gibbs said. “But who says we can’t? If we prepare, if we believe, we’ll have a chance. And that’s all you can ask for.”

For Gibbs, Holden, and Kennedy, the message is clear: belief must come before results. And if North Carolina A&T can buy into that fully, the Aggies may find themselves back on the winning side sooner rather than later.