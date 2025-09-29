Cowboys-Packers game impacted heavily by HBCU alumni

On Sunday night three HBCU alumni – Marquis Bell, James Houston, and Emmanuel Wilson all stepped up in the Cowboys vs. Packers showdown. The historic matchup ended as the second-highest scoring tie game in league history.

Three Players, One Connection: HBCU Roots

What do Marquis Bell, James Houston, and Emmanuel Wilson have in common? Two things: they all played major roles in Sunday night’s game, and they all come from HBCU programs.

Marquis Bell – Florida A&M University graduate

– Florida A&M University graduate James Houston – Jackson State University graduate

– Jackson State University graduate Emmanuel Wilson – Fort Valley State graduate (after starting at Johnson C. Smith)

Their performances weren’t just impressive—they were defining moments that showcased HBCU talent at the highest level.

Marquis Bell: Steady Force For The Cowboys

The stat sheet may only show two tackles, but Marquis Bell’s impact went far beyond the numbers. With Dallas dealing with multiple injuries on defense, Bell provided stability and leadership in a high-pressure prime-time moment.

James Houston: The Cowboys’ Game-Changer

James Houston proved why Dallas signed him this offseason. With just 25 seconds left in the first half, Houston made the biggest defensive play of the game. His strip sack flipped momentum and set up an immediate Cowboys touchdown, giving Dallas its first lead.

Houston finished with two tackles and two quarterback pressures, but his impact was felt most in that momentum-swinging play.

Emanuel Wilson: The Packers Unexpected Hero

When Packers star running back Josh Jacobs went down late in the fourth quarter, Emanuel Wilson answered the call. The former HBCU standout carried the ball eight times for 44 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Wilson’s tough running kept drives alive and gave the Packers offense a spark when they needed it most. His performance in clutch moments will not be forgotten.

HBCU Talent on the Rise

Sunday night was more than just a football game—it was a showcase of HBCU talent on the national stage. Bell, Houston, and Wilson all came through in key moments to help their teams in one of the wildest finishes in NFL history.

The Cowboys and Packers walked away with a tie, but the lasting story is how HBCU players proved once again that they belong on the biggest stage. With more scouts paying attention, the question becomes clear: Will NFL teams continue to invest in the talent coming from HBCUs?