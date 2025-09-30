HBCU classic in NFL stadium hits all-time low

The Circle City Classic was one of the first HBCU football games held annually in an NFL stadium. Once one of the top HBCU football classics, the Indianapolis, IN-based neutral site classic hit an all-time low on Saturday.

Attendance between the Morgan State Bears and the Miles College Golden Bears was reported at just 3,000. That number represents just 4.3 percent of the 70,000 fans that can fit into Lucas Oil Stadium for a game.

Alice Watson, president and CEO of Indiana Black Expo, the organization responsible for the Circle City Classic, attempted to put it all in perspective.

“We compete with over 25 classics now. This is one of the original,” Watson told WTHR. “But we’re really trying to figure out how do we morph it into something that’s a little bit different and more meaningful for the community.”



The Circle City Classic was born in 1984 out of the vision of Rev. Charles R. Williams, president of the Indiana Black Expo. With no HBCUs in Indiana, Williams sought to bring Black college football — and all the culture around it — to Indianapolis. Backed by major sponsors like Coca-Cola and broadcast by BET, the Classic quickly became more than a game. It was a weekend filled with pageants, job fairs, concerts, and marching bands that turned the city into what many called “Chocolate City.”



The inaugural matchup pitted Grambling State and Mississippi Valley State, featuring legends Eddie Robinson, Willie Totten, and Jerry Rice. It grossed half a million dollars at the box office and set the tone for what would become one of the premier HBCU football showcases. Through the 1990s, the event regularly drew 50,000 to 60,000 fans to the Hoosier Dome and RCA Dome. Games like North Carolina A&T versus Southern in 1994 attracted over 62,000, while entertainment giants such as Babyface and Florence Griffith-Joyner graced the festivities. At its peak, the Classic symbolized Black financial empowerment and HBCU star power in the Midwest.



But the game’s fortunes shifted in the 2000s. Williams’ death in 2004 left a leadership void, while changing demographics and an over-saturated market chipped away at its uniqueness. Fans no longer had to travel to Indianapolis as Detroit, Cleveland, and Chicago developed their own classics. Sponsorships and payouts declined, while powerhouse programs increasingly opted for higher-paying FBS “money games.” Attendance slipped from the 60,000s to just over 30,000 by the mid-2000s, then into the teens by the 2010s.

“We used to not have those challenges with HBCUs. And we’re now competing with PWIs — predominantly white institutions — where they’re paying a lot more for HBCU teams to come and play them. It’s like upwards to a million dollars,” Watson said.

The 2007 Circle City Classic in the RCA Dome. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

NFL stadium just too big?

Several iterations of the game saw smaller HBCUs from the midwest — Central State and Kentucky State — attempt to fill the void in the new NFL home of Indianapolis — the massive Lucas Oil Stadium. Attendance continued to diminish, and many in the HBCU community felt that larger, Division I HBCUs would help bring that number up. In recent years the game has featured matchups of MEAC and SWAC schools, but it has not come anywhere near its glory days. In fact, that isn’t even the expectation anymore.

“We attempt to fill a stadium, but the reality is if we hit a number that is somewhere between 25,000 and 30,000 in attendance, that’s a huge success,” Watson said.

This once-vibrant showcase once brought national attention to Indianapolis and showcased HBCUs. This year it barely filled 4 percent of the NFL stadium it calls home. It is a sobering reminder of how quickly even the grandest stages can fade.