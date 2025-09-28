HBCU squad runs for nearly 500 yards in blowout win

HBCU football fans witnessed another display of power from Virginia Union University on Saturday as the two-time defending CIAA champions crushed Shaw University 59-7 in Durham. Behind a relentless rushing attack, VUU turned its conference opener into a showcase of dominance on the road.



From the opening kickoff, Virginia Union (3-1, 1-0) imposed its will on both sides of the ball. The Panthers finished with a staggering 474 rushing yards, averaging 11.6 yards per carry, and scored six touchdowns on the ground. Running back Curtis Allen led the charge, exploding for 216 yards and two touchdowns, including a 55-yard sprint that silenced the home crowd. Travon Tensley, Tavon McGee, and Kaleb Lott all added rushing scores, giving Shaw’s defense no time to recover.



Quarterback RJ Rosales managed the game efficiently, contributing a touchdown pass and a short rushing score, while Myles Derricott added a 28-yard touchdown strike in the fourth quarter. In total, Virginia Union racked up 611 yards of offense compared to just 265 for Shaw.

Redshirt freshman Curtis Allen strikes a pose after scoring in the endzone for Virginia Union. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)





Shaw’s lone bright spot came in the third quarter when Fabian Diggs capped a 75-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run. However, that momentum quickly disappeared as the Panthers answered with a lightning-fast two-play, 95-yard touchdown drive that pushed the lead to 45-7.



Defensively, VUU smothered Shaw’s passing attack, sacking quarterback Alexander Marsh six times and forcing three turnovers. Jeremiah Frances led the effort with two sacks, while Cortney Davis snagged an interception to halt a promising Bears drive.



Allen’s impressive game against Shaw put him at 676 yards rushing on the season. He also has 10 touchdowns in just four games.



For Virginia Union, this commanding win serves notice to the rest of the CIAA that the path to the title still runs through Richmond. With a veteran roster, a powerful ground game, and championship pedigree, the Panthers once again look like the team to beat in HBCU Division II football.