HBCU football rivalry officially takes root

One of the simmering rivalries of HBCU football appears to have finally arrived. When Florida A&M (FAMU) University left the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) to join the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), the move reignited old flames while setting the stage for new rivalries. Geography was the main driver—SWAC schools are concentrated across the South, while MEAC members are spread farther north along the East Coast.

Many assume FAMU’s closest rival is Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach. But Montgomery, Alabama, home to Alabama State, is actually 43 miles closer. The shorter trip makes it easy for fans of both schools to travel without the expense of overnight stays. What once were occasional non-conference matchups have now become meaningful showdowns in the SWAC’s Eastern Division. The two schools battled regularly back in the day when both teams were members of the SIAC.

That’s why Alabama State’s emphatic 42–14 victory over the Rattlers was more than just another win. For head coach Eddie Robinson, Jr., it was a milestone.

“We haven’t beat them since they’ve been in the SWAC,” Robinson said to HBCU Gameday after the game. “It’s been some decades, so it was good. The guys worked hard, they deserved it. It was a big win for us. Like I was telling you before, it’s a rivalry, but it’s not a rivalry until Alabama State wins a couple. So now I think we have a rivalry.”

Crowds and Culture Fuel the Rivalry

Since FAMU entered the SWAC, attendance at these games has been outstanding. Last year, when the Hornets hosted the Rattlers for homecoming, the matchup drew a record-setting 33,576 fans—the largest crowd in ASU Stadium history. The proximity not only boosts attendance, but also allows both schools’ famed marching bands to travel easily. In an era of tight budgets for HBCU bands, the short road trips help keep the pageantry alive.

Despite the teams being on opposite ends of the standings—Alabama State rising to the top of the conference while FAMU struggles near the bottom—the rivalry remains strong and deeply rooted in history.

Robinson is already anticipating the next installment.



“They’ll be coming back to us next year and we’ll do it all over again,” he said with a smile.

Eyes on the SWAC Race

Beyond the rivalry, Alabama State’s focus is squarely on finishing the season strong. The Hornets currently share the top spot in the SWAC with Jackson State, who rolled past Southern University in Baton Rouge, 38–13. Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman shocked the league with a 41–34 upset of Alabama A&M in Daytona Beach, creating a three-way tie atop the Eastern Division.

Robinson knows the grind isn’t letting up. “We’ve got to stay healthy,” he said. “I think every week you look at the teams in the conference, man, we play Bethune-Cookman, they’re coming to us next week for our homecoming, so we’ll have a lot of distractions going on. We’ve got to get reset and refocus every week. I think every team in the conference can beat you. It’s a great time to be in the SWAC, great time to coach. I’m just so proud to have this opportunity, but we know, for us, we have to get over this one and get back to work.”