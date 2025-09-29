HBCU running backs lead the way in FCS stats

HBCU running backs aren’t just making noise this season — they’re rewriting the rushing leaderboard across the FCS. Through games played Saturday, September 27, 2025, players from Jackson State, North Carolina Central, and Alcorn State are powering their way into national headlines in two key rushing categories: yards per carry and total rushing yards.

Yards Per Carry: Ahmad Miller Sets the Standard

No one in the FCS is more efficient with the football than Ahmad Miller of Jackson State. The junior back is averaging an incredible 8.91 yards per carry, leading the nation. Miller’s explosive start includes a 180-yard, two-touchdown opener against Hampton and another 101-yard performance versus Southern. He’s been the definition of big-play ability for the Tigers’ offense.



Jackson State knocked off Southern 31-17 behind a dominant ground game and timely defense. Miller set the tone with 101 rushing yards on 14 carries, while the Tigers shut out the Jaguars in the fourth quarter to pull away late.

Also representing HBCUs on the efficiency list is Jacorian Sewell of Alcorn State. The senior Bruiser is currently sixth nationally at 7.54 yards per carry, racking up 422 yards on just 56 attempts. Sewell’s production gives Alcorn a dangerous go to back in their offense.



Alcorn State fell in a 24-20 road battle against Arkansas–Pine Bluff after a back-and-forth game. Sewell was a bright spot, ripping off a 33-yard touchdown and adding another short score, but the Braves couldn’t hold a late fourth-quarter lead as UAPB drove 79 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Total Rushing Yards: Chris Mosley Is the Workhorse

When it comes to sheer volume, Chris Mosley of North Carolina Central is pacing the field. The senior leads the entire FCS with 607 rushing yards through his first six games. Mosley’s season highlights include a monster 182-yard outing against Southern University and a jaw-dropping three-touchdown, 168-yard performance versus North Carolina A&T. He’s proving to be the engine of NCCU’s offense while keeping the Eagles’ championship ambitions alive.



North Carolina Central powered past East Texas A&M 35-21, staying unbeaten in league play. Chris Mosley paced the Eagles’ rushing attack with 72 yards and a score, while the passing game added explosive plays to keep the momentum rolling.

Why It Matters

For HBCU programs, these stats are more than just numbers — they’re proof of the elite talent thriving across Black college football and the impact these athletes can make on the national stage. Miller and Sewell’s efficiency shows how HBCU teams can strike quickly and flip field position in a single snap, while Mosley’s workhorse production underscores the depth and power of HBCU rushing attacks.

With the season just heating up, the race for rushing supremacy could become one of the defining storylines in the FCS — and HBCUs are right at the heart of it.