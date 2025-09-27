Norfolk State Falls Late as Michael Vick Heads to Battle of the Bay

Michael Vick’s first season as head coach at Norfolk State has already been a crash course in the highs and lows of HBCU football. On Saturday, the Spartans looked poised for a breakthrough road win, but a hot start gave way to a second-half slide in an 18–13 loss to Wagner in Staten Island, New York.

Norfolk State (1–4) came out firing, building a two-touchdown lead behind a balanced offensive attack and opportunistic defense. But after halftime, Wagner flipped the script with 18 unanswered points, handing the Spartans their third straight defeat.

Fast Start, Tough Finish

After a scoreless first quarter, the HBCU Spartans struck in quick succession. Sophomore running back X’Zavion Evans broke free for a 14-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. Less than two minutes later, Kevon King powered in from one yard out, capping a short-field drive and giving Norfolk State a 13–0 advantage.

The defense set the tone early. Corey Chapman and Kaleb Broadbent each picked off passes, while the unit forced two fumbles and held the Seahawks scoreless through the first half. Terique Miles led the way with 10 tackles, while Chapman and Major Dillard each added nine stops.

But Wagner (1–4) stormed back in the second half. Quarterback Jordan Barton connected on a 62-yard strike to Malik Redd-Hubbard, then hit Johans Bars for a 24-yard touchdown as the Seahawks put up 12 unanswered points in the third quarterwag stats. A fourth-quarter scoring pass pushed Wagner ahead for good.

Norfolk State had chances late, but drives stalled, and Wagner’s defense held strong.

Offense Shows Balance

Quarterback Otto Kuhns went 17-of-28 for 119 yards and added 25 yards on the ground. Evans (24 yards, 1 TD) and King (48 yards, 1 TD) powered a run game that finished with 140 yards on 32 attempts. Jaylen Laudermilk chipped in 27 yards, and the Spartans averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

Through the air, DreSean Kendrick led all receivers with 33 yards on five catches, while Taron Biles-Walker, J.J. Evans, and Elyjah Mitchell each posted at least 25 receiving yardsnorf-stats.

Defensive Standouts in a Losing Effort

Defensively, Norfolk State forced four turnovers — two interceptions and two fumble recoveries — and racked up multiple tackles for loss. David Ojiegbe finished with seven tackles, including a sack and 2.5 TFLs, while Broadbent added an interception.

Despite the defensive effort, Wagner outgained Norfolk State 397–288 and held the ball for more than 42 minutes.

Vick’s Early Tenure: A Mixed Bag

For Michael Vick, the early weeks at the helm have been about laying a foundation. Norfolk State opened the season with flashes of offensive creativity and defensive aggression, but consistency remains elusive. The Spartans have now dropped four of their first five games, including back-to-back heartbreakers decided in the final minutes.

Vick’s presence has injected national attention into the program and reignited interest in Norfolk State football across the HBCU landscape. But on the field, his team is learning how to close games — the kind of lesson that can define a coach’s debut season.

Next Up: Battle of the Bay

The Spartans won’t have long to dwell on the loss. A rivalry showdown awaits on Saturday, Oct. 4, when Norfolk State travels to Hampton for the annual “Battle of the Bay.” Kickoff is set for 4 p.m., and the matchup promises to be another emotional chapter in one of the HBCU game’s most storied rivalries.

This won’t just be another game for Michael Vick — it will be his first Battle of the Bay as head coach, and it carries personal weight. Vick grew up just miles from both campuses in the Hampton Roads area, starring at Newport News’ Warwick High before becoming a national icon at Virginia Tech and in the NFL. Now, he’ll lead Norfolk State into a rivalry he grew up around, one that’s as much about community bragging rights as conference standing.