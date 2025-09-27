DeSean Jackson, Del State Win Streak Ends on Heartbreaker

DeSean Jackson and the Delaware State Hornets saw their three-game winning streak — the longest at the HBCU since 2012 — end on Saturday afternoon. They fell 35–31 to FCS independent Sacred Heart in a game defined by an early ejection, explosive plays, and a second-half stall.

Early High-Five Turns Into Game-Changing Ejection

Graduate transfer quarterback Kaiden Bennett opened the game with a statement. He ripped off a 40-yard touchdown run — his eighth rushing score this season — to give Delaware State a 14–7 lead.

What came next flipped the game. Bennett celebrated with a few fans near the end zone. Officials threw two unsportsmanlike conduct flags, including one for not handing the ball back quickly. The second flag triggered his ejection just nine minutes into the game.

DeSean Jackson and the Hornets turned to backup Jayden Sauray, and although he stepped up, the offense lost its rhythm. Penalties piled up. Delaware State drew 10 flags for 125 yards, a crushing total that stalled drives all afternoon.

Delaware State QB Kaiden Bennett was ejected in the first quarter for excessive celebration after this TD run against Sacred Heart. Game officials also ruled that he didn't hand the ball to one of the refs following the score.



Sacred Heart Flips the Script Through the Air

Sacred Heart gashed fellow HBCU Norfolk State for nearly 300 rushing yards a week earlier. Against Delaware State, they switched gears. Quarterback Jack Snyder completed 28 of 36 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jason Palmieri.

Snyder overcame four sacks to lead the only second-half scoring drives of the game. His six-yard touchdown to Palmieri and a two-point pass to Tyler Picinic with 6:44 left gave Sacred Heart the lead for good.

Hornets Go Cold After Hot Start

Even without Bennett, Delaware State’s offense stayed hot early. Sauray went 12-for-18 for 207 yards and threw a 75-yard touchdown to Ryan Pellum-Taylor late in the second quarter. The Hornets put up 31 first-half points, their highest total since 2019.

The second half told a different story. Sacred Heart adjusted defensively, and Delaware State’s attack stalled. The Hornets failed to score over the final 30 minutes. They went 0-for-2 on fourth down and converted just 5-of-11 third downs.

Delaware State actually outgained Sacred Heart 466–456, averaging 8.8 yards per play to the Pioneers’ 5.3. Sacred Heart, however, controlled the clock from 36:40 to 23:19 and made the most of its chances.

Key Stats

Total Yards : DSU 466 | SHU 456

: DSU 466 | SHU 456 Rushing Yards : DSU 253 | SHU 158

: DSU 253 | SHU 158 Passing Yards : DSU 213 | SHU 298

: DSU 213 | SHU 298 Penalties : DSU 10–125 | SHU 6–39

: DSU 10–125 | SHU 6–39 Time of Possession : DSU 23:19 | SHU 36:40

: DSU 23:19 | SHU 36:40 Turnovers: 0 each

Marquis Gillis led the Hornets with 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, including a 75-yard burst. James Jones added 97 rushing yards. Pellum-Taylor posted 85 receiving yards and a score.

For Sacred Heart, Snyder’s 298-yard passing day powered the comeback over the HBCU. Mitchell Summers added 93 receiving yards, Kevin McGuire caught 10 passes for 78 yards, and Palmieri’s two touchdowns sealed the deal.

What’s Next

The Hornets (3–2) will try to bounce back next week on the road against Monmouth, a Coastal Athletic Association opponent. Cleaning up penalties and maintaining offensive balance will be key to starting a new streak.