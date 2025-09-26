Iconic R&B Group to headline HBCU football Classic

The legendary group TLC will headline the State Fair Classic, Texas’ biggest HBCU football matchup. For anyone who grew up around HBCU culture, the Classic is more than a game — it’s a weekend-long gathering of alumni, students, and families. Adding TLC to the 2025 lineup connects generations, pairing one of the most iconic groups in music with one of the most iconic events in HBCU football.

TLC’s sound has always lived in HBCU spaces

TLC helped define the soundtrack for the 1990s with hits like Waterfalls, Creep, and No Scrubs. They sold more than 65 million records worldwide, and their music still gets heavy rotation at cookouts, tailgates, and homecomings across the HBCU community. Their presence at the State Fair Classic makes sense — they’re a group that resonates with parents, alumni, and current students alike.

The State Fair Classic brings Grambling State and Prairie View A&M to Dallas each fall. If you’ve ever been, you know the matchup isn’t just about the teams on the field. The halftime battle of the bands, the tailgates outside the Cotton Bowl, and the sea of school colors are just as important as the scoreboard. For many alumni, it’s a homecoming away from home, and for students, it’s a chance to stand in the middle of tradition.

Why adding TLC raises the stakes for 2025

For the HBCU community, events like the State Fair Classic carry weight beyond the game itself. They’re about connection, culture, and visibility. By headlining, TLC gives the C;assic some added national attention while still fitting naturally into the traditions that make HBCU football special. This year’s Classic isn’t just another matchup — it’s a reminder of how music and HBCU culture move together and continue to define the experience.