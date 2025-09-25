HBCU football’s fiercest rivals? Jackson State and Southern meet again

Jackson State and Southern University will meet once again on Saturday in Baton Rouge, continuing one of the most heated rivalries in all of HBCU football. For Jackson State, it’s a chance to build on early momentum and keep control of a series it has recently dominated. For Southern University, it’s a test of pride and resilience as the Jaguars look to snap a six-game losing streak against the Tigers.



HBCU contenders coming off bye

Jackson State enters the game at 2–1, coming off a dominant shutout win over Tuskegee. The Tigers are averaging 26 points per game while holding opponents to just 17.3, a testament to their physical defense and punishing ground attack.



Southern University, meanwhile, is 1–3 after a rugged nonconference stretch that included losses to North Carolina Central, Alabama State, and Fresno State. The Jaguars have struggled on both sides of the ball, averaging just 15.5 points per game while giving up more than 36.

Head coach T.C. Taylor knows his team hasn’t fully clicked yet, but the foundation is clear: Jackson State runs the football with authority and plays stout defense. Ahmad Miller has been the spark, rushing for 282 yards at an eye-popping 9.7 yards per carry with three touchdowns.



The Tigers’ defense is led by Quincy Ivory, who has tallied 25 tackles and three sacks in just three games.



Taylor acknowledged the Tigers’ offensive inconsistency but praised his team’s resilience. “We haven’t clicked on all cylinders on offense right now. Defense, I think, is playing well. Special teams has been okay. But I know what we’re capable of when everybody flips that switch,” Taylor said.

Southern University’s challenges

Southern University enters the rivalry game searching for answers. Head coach Terrence Graves believes his team used the bye week to reset. “It gave us a chance to self-scout. What we do well, let’s keep doing. What we don’t do well, let’s get rid of it,” Graves explained.



Running back Trey Holly has been a bright spot for Southern University, rushing for 267 yards and three touchdowns.



Quarterback Cam’Ron McCoy has shown flashes with 316 passing yards and two scores, but turnovers have haunted the Jaguars. They lost five fumbles through their first four games, a trend Graves says simply cannot continue. “It’s almost impossible to beat a good team with turnovers,” he said.

Southern University running bacy Trey Holly runs vs. North Carolina Central. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Matchup keys

The game will hinge on the battle up front. Jackson State’s offensive line has paved the way for 254 rushing yards per game.



Southern University counters with linebacker Ckelby Givens, who already has 6.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss.



If the Jaguars can slow Miller and the Tigers’ stable of backs, they’ll give themselves a chance to control tempo.



Quarterback play is another major storyline. Taylor has rotated between Jacobian Morgan and Jared Lockhart, with Lockhart showing deep-ball promise in his start against Tuskegee. Graves has not committed to a single starter either, leaving open the possibility that multiple Southern University quarterbacks will see action.



HBCU Rivalry As Close As It Gets

The rivalry between Jackson State and Southern University is one of the crown jewels of HBCU football. Since the first meeting in 1929, the programs have staged classic battles in front of packed houses and national television audiences. Southern University leads the overall series 37–35 but Jackson State has won the last six meetings, including a 41–13 victory in the 2024 SWAC Championship Game. Southern University’s last win came in the spring of 2021, a 34–14 triumph in Jackson.



What’s at stake for Southern and Jackson State

For Jackson State, a win means continuing its early-season push and extending its stranglehold in this rivalry. For Southern University, the game represents more than just a shot at redemption — it’s about reestablishing confidence and showing that the Jaguars can still compete at the highest level of HBCU football.



“Anytime you go down into Baton Rouge you better have your mind right as a football team and as a program,” Taylor said.



Graves echoed the sentiment, reminding his team to “block out the noise” and focus on execution.



As Saturday approaches, fans across the HBCU landscape know what this matchup represents: tradition, intensity, and bragging rights that last all year — or at least until they meet again.