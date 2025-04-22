Home » Latest News » HBCU FCS Classic games for 2025

2025 HBCU Football
Tolly Carr

April 22, 2025

HBCU FCS Classic Games 2025 List

HBCU football classics are more than just games—they’re cultural celebrations steeped in tradition, showcasing fierce rivalries and proud legacies. Here’s a breakdown of this season’s premier classics, organized by conference.

MEAC-SWAC Showdowns

The MEAC/SWAC Challenge kicks off the season on August 23 in Atlanta with Southern taking on North Carolina Central in a pivotal East vs. West clash. Later, the Orange Blossom Classic (Aug. 30) in Miami Gardens features Florida A&M battling Howard, while the Truth and Service Classic (Sept. 20) brings the historic “Real HU” debate to D.C. with Hampton facing Howard. These inter-conference matchups spotlight the pride of both leagues.

SWAC Highlights

SWAC rivals go head-to-head in numerous classics. The Labor Day Classic (Aug. 30) in Houston pits Prairie View A&M against Texas Southern. September closes with a triple-header on the 27th: the Boombox Classic (Jackson State at Southern), Southern Heritage Classic (Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn State), and the State Fair Classic (Grambling vs. Prairie View). October brings the Gulf Coast Challenge (Oct. 4) and the iconic Magic City Classic (Oct. 25) between Alabama A&M and Alabama State. November features the Port City Classic, Soul Bowl (Alcorn @ Jackson State), and the legendary Bayou Classic (Grambling vs. Southern).

MEAC Features

MEAC fans can look forward to the Battle for Greater Baltimore (Towson @ Morgan State, Sept. 6), Aggie-Eagle Classic (NC A&T @ NCCU, Sept. 20), Circle City Classic (Morgan State vs. Miles, Sept. 27), and the Battle of the Bay (Norfolk State @ Hampton, Oct. 4). These matchups keep regional pride alive and fanbases energized.

Other Notables

Tennessee State headlines multiple events out of the OVC, hosting the John Merritt Classic (Aug. 30 vs. NC A&T) and the Legacy Series (Sept. 13 vs. Alabama A&M). The HBCU New York Football Classic (Sept. 13) brings Morehouse and Howard to the Meadowlands for a big-stage showcase. Lastly, the Turkey Day Classic (Nov. 27) in Montgomery continues its holiday tradition with Alabama State hosting Tuskegee.

These classics affirm that HBCU football is more than a game—it’s a movement. Also read here for the 2025 FCS HBCU Homecomings.

2025 HBCU Football Classics

ClassicMatchupDateLocation
MEAC/SWAC ChallengeSouthern vs. NC CentralAug. 23Atlanta, GA
John Merritt ClassicNC A&T @ Tennessee StateAug. 30Nashville, TN
Labor Day ClassicPrairie View A&M vs. Texas SouthernAug. 30Houston, TX
Orange Blossom ClassicFlorida A&M vs. HowardAug. 30Miami Gardens, FL
Louis Crews ClassicAlcorn State @ Alabama A&MSept. 6Huntsville, AL
Battle for Greater BaltimoreTowson @ Morgan StateSept. 6Baltimore, MD
Pete Richardson ClassicAlabama State @ SouthernSept. 6Baton Rouge, LA
The Legacy SeriesAlabama A&M @ Tennessee StateSept. 13Nashville, TN
W.C. Gorden ClassicTuskegee @ Jackson StateSept. 13Jackson, MS
HBCU NY Football ClassicMorehouse vs. HowardSept. 13East Rutherford, NJ
Aggie-Eagle ClassicNC A&T @ NC CentralSept. 20Greensboro, NC
Truth & Service ClassicHampton vs. HowardSept. 20Washington, D.C.
Boombox ClassicJackson State @ SouthernSept. 27Baton Rouge, LA
Southern Heritage ClassicUAPB vs. Alcorn StateSept. 27Memphis, TN
State Fair ClassicGrambling State vs. PVAMUSept. 27Dallas, TX
Circle City ClassicMorgan State vs. MilesSept. 27Indianapolis, IN
Gulf Coast ChallengeAlabama A&M vs. Jackson StateOct. 4Mobile, AL
Battle of the BayNorfolk State @ HamptonOct. 4Hampton, VA
Las Vegas HBCU ClassicGrambling State vs. Jackson StateOct. 25Las Vegas, NV
Magic City ClassicAlabama A&M vs. Alabama StateOct. 25Birmingham, AL
Port City ClassicAlabama State vs. Miss. Valley StateNov. 15Mobile, AL
Soul BowlAlcorn State @ Jackson StateNov. 22Jackson, MS
Florida ClassicBethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&MNov. 22Orlando, FL
Turkey Day ClassicTuskegee @ Alabama StateNov. 27Montgomery, AL
Bayou ClassicGrambling State vs. SouthernNov. 29New Orleans, LA

