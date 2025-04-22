HBCU FCS Classic games for 2025

HBCU football classics are more than just games—they’re cultural celebrations steeped in tradition, showcasing fierce rivalries and proud legacies. Here’s a breakdown of this season’s premier classics, organized by conference.
MEAC-SWAC Showdowns
The MEAC/SWAC Challenge kicks off the season on August 23 in Atlanta with Southern taking on North Carolina Central in a pivotal East vs. West clash. Later, the Orange Blossom Classic (Aug. 30) in Miami Gardens features Florida A&M battling Howard, while the Truth and Service Classic (Sept. 20) brings the historic “Real HU” debate to D.C. with Hampton facing Howard. These inter-conference matchups spotlight the pride of both leagues.
SWAC Highlights
SWAC rivals go head-to-head in numerous classics. The Labor Day Classic (Aug. 30) in Houston pits Prairie View A&M against Texas Southern. September closes with a triple-header on the 27th: the Boombox Classic (Jackson State at Southern), Southern Heritage Classic (Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn State), and the State Fair Classic (Grambling vs. Prairie View). October brings the Gulf Coast Challenge (Oct. 4) and the iconic Magic City Classic (Oct. 25) between Alabama A&M and Alabama State. November features the Port City Classic, Soul Bowl (Alcorn @ Jackson State), and the legendary Bayou Classic (Grambling vs. Southern).
MEAC Features
MEAC fans can look forward to the Battle for Greater Baltimore (Towson @ Morgan State, Sept. 6), Aggie-Eagle Classic (NC A&T @ NCCU, Sept. 20), Circle City Classic (Morgan State vs. Miles, Sept. 27), and the Battle of the Bay (Norfolk State @ Hampton, Oct. 4). These matchups keep regional pride alive and fanbases energized.
Other Notables
Tennessee State headlines multiple events out of the OVC, hosting the John Merritt Classic (Aug. 30 vs. NC A&T) and the Legacy Series (Sept. 13 vs. Alabama A&M). The HBCU New York Football Classic (Sept. 13) brings Morehouse and Howard to the Meadowlands for a big-stage showcase. Lastly, the Turkey Day Classic (Nov. 27) in Montgomery continues its holiday tradition with Alabama State hosting Tuskegee.
These classics affirm that HBCU football is more than a game—it’s a movement. Also read here for the 2025 FCS HBCU Homecomings.
2025 HBCU Football Classics
|Classic
|Matchup
|Date
|Location
|MEAC/SWAC Challenge
|Southern vs. NC Central
|Aug. 23
|Atlanta, GA
|John Merritt Classic
|NC A&T @ Tennessee State
|Aug. 30
|Nashville, TN
|Labor Day Classic
|Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern
|Aug. 30
|Houston, TX
|Orange Blossom Classic
|Florida A&M vs. Howard
|Aug. 30
|Miami Gardens, FL
|Louis Crews Classic
|Alcorn State @ Alabama A&M
|Sept. 6
|Huntsville, AL
|Battle for Greater Baltimore
|Towson @ Morgan State
|Sept. 6
|Baltimore, MD
|Pete Richardson Classic
|Alabama State @ Southern
|Sept. 6
|Baton Rouge, LA
|The Legacy Series
|Alabama A&M @ Tennessee State
|Sept. 13
|Nashville, TN
|W.C. Gorden Classic
|Tuskegee @ Jackson State
|Sept. 13
|Jackson, MS
|HBCU NY Football Classic
|Morehouse vs. Howard
|Sept. 13
|East Rutherford, NJ
|Aggie-Eagle Classic
|NC A&T @ NC Central
|Sept. 20
|Greensboro, NC
|Truth & Service Classic
|Hampton vs. Howard
|Sept. 20
|Washington, D.C.
|Boombox Classic
|Jackson State @ Southern
|Sept. 27
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Southern Heritage Classic
|UAPB vs. Alcorn State
|Sept. 27
|Memphis, TN
|State Fair Classic
|Grambling State vs. PVAMU
|Sept. 27
|Dallas, TX
|Circle City Classic
|Morgan State vs. Miles
|Sept. 27
|Indianapolis, IN
|Gulf Coast Challenge
|Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State
|Oct. 4
|Mobile, AL
|Battle of the Bay
|Norfolk State @ Hampton
|Oct. 4
|Hampton, VA
|Las Vegas HBCU Classic
|Grambling State vs. Jackson State
|Oct. 25
|Las Vegas, NV
|Magic City Classic
|Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State
|Oct. 25
|Birmingham, AL
|Port City Classic
|Alabama State vs. Miss. Valley State
|Nov. 15
|Mobile, AL
|Soul Bowl
|Alcorn State @ Jackson State
|Nov. 22
|Jackson, MS
|Florida Classic
|Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M
|Nov. 22
|Orlando, FL
|Turkey Day Classic
|Tuskegee @ Alabama State
|Nov. 27
|Montgomery, AL
|Bayou Classic
|Grambling State vs. Southern
|Nov. 29
|New Orleans, LA