HBCU FCS Classic games for 2025

HBCU football classics are more than just games—they’re cultural celebrations steeped in tradition, showcasing fierce rivalries and proud legacies. Here’s a breakdown of this season’s premier classics, organized by conference.

MEAC-SWAC Showdowns

The MEAC/SWAC Challenge kicks off the season on August 23 in Atlanta with Southern taking on North Carolina Central in a pivotal East vs. West clash. Later, the Orange Blossom Classic (Aug. 30) in Miami Gardens features Florida A&M battling Howard, while the Truth and Service Classic (Sept. 20) brings the historic “Real HU” debate to D.C. with Hampton facing Howard. These inter-conference matchups spotlight the pride of both leagues.

SWAC Highlights

SWAC rivals go head-to-head in numerous classics. The Labor Day Classic (Aug. 30) in Houston pits Prairie View A&M against Texas Southern. September closes with a triple-header on the 27th: the Boombox Classic (Jackson State at Southern), Southern Heritage Classic (Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn State), and the State Fair Classic (Grambling vs. Prairie View). October brings the Gulf Coast Challenge (Oct. 4) and the iconic Magic City Classic (Oct. 25) between Alabama A&M and Alabama State. November features the Port City Classic, Soul Bowl (Alcorn @ Jackson State), and the legendary Bayou Classic (Grambling vs. Southern).

MEAC Features

MEAC fans can look forward to the Battle for Greater Baltimore (Towson @ Morgan State, Sept. 6), Aggie-Eagle Classic (NC A&T @ NCCU, Sept. 20), Circle City Classic (Morgan State vs. Miles, Sept. 27), and the Battle of the Bay (Norfolk State @ Hampton, Oct. 4). These matchups keep regional pride alive and fanbases energized.

Other Notables

Tennessee State headlines multiple events out of the OVC, hosting the John Merritt Classic (Aug. 30 vs. NC A&T) and the Legacy Series (Sept. 13 vs. Alabama A&M). The HBCU New York Football Classic (Sept. 13) brings Morehouse and Howard to the Meadowlands for a big-stage showcase. Lastly, the Turkey Day Classic (Nov. 27) in Montgomery continues its holiday tradition with Alabama State hosting Tuskegee.

These classics affirm that HBCU football is more than a game—it’s a movement. Also read here for the 2025 FCS HBCU Homecomings.

Classic Matchup Date Location MEAC/SWAC Challenge Southern vs. NC Central Aug. 23 Atlanta, GA John Merritt Classic NC A&T @ Tennessee State Aug. 30 Nashville, TN Labor Day Classic Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern Aug. 30 Houston, TX Orange Blossom Classic Florida A&M vs. Howard Aug. 30 Miami Gardens, FL Louis Crews Classic Alcorn State @ Alabama A&M Sept. 6 Huntsville, AL Battle for Greater Baltimore Towson @ Morgan State Sept. 6 Baltimore, MD Pete Richardson Classic Alabama State @ Southern Sept. 6 Baton Rouge, LA The Legacy Series Alabama A&M @ Tennessee State Sept. 13 Nashville, TN W.C. Gorden Classic Tuskegee @ Jackson State Sept. 13 Jackson, MS HBCU NY Football Classic Morehouse vs. Howard Sept. 13 East Rutherford, NJ Aggie-Eagle Classic NC A&T @ NC Central Sept. 20 Greensboro, NC Truth & Service Classic Hampton vs. Howard Sept. 20 Washington, D.C. Boombox Classic Jackson State @ Southern Sept. 27 Baton Rouge, LA Southern Heritage Classic UAPB vs. Alcorn State Sept. 27 Memphis, TN State Fair Classic Grambling State vs. PVAMU Sept. 27 Dallas, TX Circle City Classic Morgan State vs. Miles Sept. 27 Indianapolis, IN Gulf Coast Challenge Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State Oct. 4 Mobile, AL Battle of the Bay Norfolk State @ Hampton Oct. 4 Hampton, VA Las Vegas HBCU Classic Grambling State vs. Jackson State Oct. 25 Las Vegas, NV Magic City Classic Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Oct. 25 Birmingham, AL Port City Classic Alabama State vs. Miss. Valley State Nov. 15 Mobile, AL Soul Bowl Alcorn State @ Jackson State Nov. 22 Jackson, MS Florida Classic Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Nov. 22 Orlando, FL Turkey Day Classic Tuskegee @ Alabama State Nov. 27 Montgomery, AL Bayou Classic Grambling State vs. Southern Nov. 29 New Orleans, LA