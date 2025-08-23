LSU Transfer Trey Holly explodes in HBCU debut

Former LSU running back Trey Holly introduced himself to HBCU football in a big way on Saturday night. The Louisiana prep star made his presence felt after being named starter for the Southern University made his presence felt immediately.



Holly broke off an 80 yard run early in the second quarter against North Carolina Central that resulted in a score.

In his first half of HBCU football he had 93 yards on three carries, though his team trailed 17-14 at halftime.

Holly has shown his ability that made him a highly coveted prospect ahead of signing with LSU. As a senior, he rushed for 2,694 yards and 38 touchdowns while leading Union Parish to the LHSAA Division III title game. He logged 51 games of 100 or more rushing yards and averaged 159.4 yards per game throughout his career.



Recruiting services ranked Holly as a four-star prospect. Rivals.com listed him as the nation’s No. 4 running back.

Trey Holly played in three games for LSU in 2023, totaling 110 rushing yards and a touchdown. However, LSU suspended him following a February 2024 arrest involving multiple felony charges. Authorities later dropped the attempted second-degree murder charge, but he still faces weapons-related charges.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly stated that Holly couldn’t return to the team until he resolves his legal matters. He clearly has found a home at Southern and looks to be a big part of the offense this season as it hopes to contend for its first SWAC title since 2013.