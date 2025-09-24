Historic HBCU Hopes to Revive Once Dominant Football Program

Wilberforce University, the nation’s oldest private HBCU, is eyeing a return to the gridiron. The Green Wave hasn’t fielded a football team in decades, but the school has launched a feasibility study that could bring the program back by Fall 2027.

University president Dr. Vann R. Newkirk says the timing makes sense. “As Wilberforce prepares to surpass 1,000 students in enrollment by 2026, it’s time to revisit the legacy and potential of our football program,” Newkirk said. “We believe football could be a powerful catalyst for student engagement, school pride, and institutional visibility.”

A Legacy That Still Echoes

Wilberforce football isn’t just a memory—it’s a program that once stood among the giants of Black college football. In 1931, the Green Wave went 8–0 under head coach Harry C. Graves and was crowned Black College National Champion. That season featured a landmark win over Tuskegee, ending the Golden Tigers’ 35-game unbeaten streak.

The Green Wave kept producing strong teams in the years after World War II. In 1946, Wilberforce finished 5–2–2 and was ranked fourth among Black colleges by the Pittsburgh Courier’s Dickinson System. A year later, the program climbed even higher, finishing No. 2 nationally with its only loss coming to Tennessee A&I. The eventual national champion.

Institutional changes in the late 1940s, including the state of Ohio’s withdrawal of support and the resulting split that created Central State University, ultimately pushed Wilberforce football off the map. Since then, the program has been dormant, and its legacy has been preserved mainly through alumni stories and HBCU historians.

Courtesy of Wilberforce University

What Comes Next

The feasibility study will examine the logistics, including facilities, funding, staffing, and student interest. It will also assess how alumni and local partnerships can support the program. “This isn’t just about football,” Newkirk emphasized. “It’s about reclaiming a legacy, energizing our campus, and showing the world that Wilberforce is ready to lead again. On and off the field.”

If the pieces fall into place, the Green Wave could make its long-awaited return in 2027—ushering in a new chapter for the nation’s oldest private HBCU.