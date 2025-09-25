Atlanta area high schools to shine in Red Lobster Band of the Year

Atlanta has always been known for its music. Now its high school bands are stepping into the national spotlight for the second year of the Red Lobster Band of the Year High School Competition. Twenty-five programs from across the Atlanta metro area earned selection by district music coordinators. Their choices have created county pride and sparked healthy rivalry across the region.

The Atlanta competition mirrors the format of the HBCU Band of the Year. It connects young musicians directly to the traditions and excellence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This year’s list of 25 bands will shrink to 15 in October and 10 in November. Finally, two finalists will perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 12, 2025—the same stage as the HBCU Band of the Year. Each finalist will receive $10,000 in program support. As a result, the showcase has become one of the most impactful opportunities for Atlanta’s high school musicians.

Like the HBCU competition, Atlanta’s high school bands will face evaluation on musicality, drill and design, percussion, drum majors, pictures, and auxiliaries. Current HBCU band directors and dance coaches will serve as judges. In addition, Dr. James Oliver, legendary director of the Alabama State University Marching Hornets, will oversee the process.

“Our goal is to connect high school bands to HBCU bands in a way that leads to greater success for all involved,” Oliver said. “HBCU style bands provide extraordinary entertainment to fans across the world. Yet our number one goal is quality music education at both the high school and collegiate level.”

Metro Atlanta High Schools

Atlanta’s County Representation

Atlanta Public Schools – 3

Clayton County Schools – 3

Cobb County Schools – 2

DeKalb County Schools – 4

Douglas County Schools – 1

Fulton County Schools – 4

Gwinnett County Schools – 3

Henry County Schools – 2

Newton County Schools – 1

Rockdale County Schools – 1



Judging and HBCU Connection

Pride Across Atlanta

From DeKalb to Fulton and beyond, educators are celebrating the recognition this brings to Atlanta’s high school marching band culture.

“Being named ESPN Band of the Year would shine a national spotlight on the talent, tradition, and tireless work of our DeKalb County students and directors,” said Monica Fogg .

Devon James of Salem High School said the competition has become "a cultural force inspiring the next generation of performers and educators".

of Salem High School said the competition has become “a cultural force inspiring the next generation of performers and educators”. Adam Brooks of Atlanta Public Schools called the recognition “a true testament to the hard work of the directors, students, and school communities.”



Building on the Atlanta to HBCU pipeline

This competition is as much a pipeline as it is a ranking. Many of these high school musicians will go on to join HBCU bands across the country, carrying with them the lessons and inspiration they’ve gained on the BOTY stage.



By tying Atlanta’s high school showcase directly to the HBCU Band of the Year, the event creates a unique opportunity for young performers to envision themselves as part of the tradition they already admire.