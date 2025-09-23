HBCU Football now streaming on Amazon Prime

HBCU GO, the free-streaming platform dedicated to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, is rolling deep this football season with a new partner. Procter & Gamble (P&G) has signed on as the presenting sponsor of select 2025 HBCU football Classics, which will stream on Amazon Prime, giving some of the sport’s biggest stages an extra boost.

This partnership kicked off with the Truth & Service Classic between Hampton and Howard, which went down in Washington, D.C. on September 20. Fans packed Audi Field for the rivalry matchup, and P&G made its presence felt with onsite activations, brand experiences, and giveaways.

Big Brands, Big Classics

The deal is part of P&G’s HBCYOU program, which focuses on connecting with Black consumers through cultural events like Homecomings, Classics, and Back-to-School activations. Fans at these games will see branded spaces, street teams, and plenty of product sampling from trusted household names like Tide, Crest, Gillette, and Secret.

Next up on the slate is the Southern Heritage Classic, presented by P&G. Alcorn State will square off against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on September 27 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. After that, fans can look forward to the Las Vegas HBCU Classic, featuring Jackson State vs. Grambling on October 25 at Allegiant Stadium.

Relive every play of the @hbcunyclassic right now On Demand. pic.twitter.com/KFwP2UYDoT — HBCUGO.TV (@HBCUGoTV) September 19, 2025

A Season-Long Partnership

The partnership doesn’t stop with those three Classics. P&G is teaming with HBCU GO across the entire 2025 football season. That means integrated support in live broadcasts, digital shows, and social media content.

P&G brand ambassadors and content creators will also engage fans online, keeping the energy alive beyond game day. It’s a move designed to bring HBCU football to a national audience while showing love to the communities these schools represent.

Why It Matters

“P&G is committed to meeting the diverse needs of all consumers,” said Lela Coffey, Vice President, Multicultural Business Acceleration at Procter & Gamble. “Together with Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO, we are able to authentically connect with and support Black consumers — in everyday life and at relevant cultural moments.”

For Allen Media Group CEO Byron Allen, the partnership proves the power of HBCU football. “Our partnership with P&G demonstrates the growing commitment of world-class companies to support HBCUs and the communities they represent,” Allen said. “Together, we will elevate the HBCU football experience for fans everywhere while honoring the rich history and cultural significance of these Classics.”

How to Watch

All three P&G-sponsored Classics — are streaming live on Amazon Prime Video. That partnership ensures HBCU football reaches millions of households across the country, while still tapping into HBCU GO’s existing network of local affiliates and digital platforms.

So whether you’re in the stadium or on the couch, you can catch every moment of HBCU football’s biggest stages this fall.