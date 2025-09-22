NCCU Sets Program Record in Dominant Aggie-Eagle Classic Win

For more than a century, the Aggie-Eagle Classic has stood as one of the crown jewels of HBCU football. Pitting North Carolina Central University (NCCU) and North Carolina A&T (NC A&T) in a rivalry that blends tradition, culture, and pride. On Saturday, the Eagles didn’t just win — they dominated their rival and made history in the process.

Behind a jaw-dropping offensive showcase, NC Central rolled to a 62–20 victory and set a program record for most yards in school history, finishing with over 700 yards of total offense.

A Rivalry Steeped in Tradition

The Aggie-Eagle Classic is bigger than football. Alumni, students, and fans packed Truist Stadium to celebrate HBCU culture, from the tailgate smoke to the halftime band battles. The energy was electric, but NCCU wasted no time turning the night into a statement of dominance.

Eagles Rewriting the Record Book

Quarterback Walker Harris was nearly flawless, completing 22 of 29 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns. His chemistry with Chris Mosley (90 receiving yards, two TDs) and Nasim Cosby (117 yards) stretched the field all night.

On the ground, Mosley delivered one of the best performances in rivalry history, piling up 168 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Running mate Arthur Rodgers added 129 yards and two scores, giving Central a devastating one-two punch.

Mosley finished with five total touchdowns, tying the program’s single-game record. Afterward, he reflected on the milestone: “The record means a lot. I’ve been here for four years, just trusted the process, and all the hard work paid off.”

Head coach Trei Oliver praised both Mosley and the offensive line for the historic night. “He’s electrifying. Like I say every week, it starts up front with our O-line. We put it all together today — we were explosive.”

Combined with Harris’ precision in the passing game, the Eagles produced the highest single-game yardage total in program history. Oliver acknowledged the significance: “Aye, man, that’s a big number. I ain’t never seen 700 yards before. My staff did a great job getting guys prepared. The guys played well and executed — I’m proud of them.”

Aggies Fight, But Overmatched

NC A&T managed to flash some playmaking of its own. Quarterback Kevin White threw for 232 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for a score. Wideouts Anthony Rucker (70 yards) and Laquan Veney (51 yards) each delivered explosive plays downfield.

Defensively, Jonathan Kimbrough-Campbell stood out with 15 tackles and a forced fumble, while Tim Alderman added two sacks. But even those individual efforts couldn’t offset NCCU’s relentless offensive rhythm.

More Than Bragging Rights

The Aggie-Eagle Classic has always been about pride, culture, and community, but this year’s result will carry extra weight. NCCU didn’t just beat their rivals; they set a new standard by rewriting their record books in one of the most important games on their schedule.

With Harris commanding the offense, Mosley tying a school touchdown record, and a defense that swarmed to the ball, the Eagles showed the kind of balance that makes them one of the most dangerous teams in HBCU football this season.

Final Score: NCCU 62, NC A&T 20

The Eagles didn’t just claim bragging rights; they etched their names in the record books, celebrated Mosley’s career-defining performance, and stamped themselves as legitimate Celebration Bowl contenders.