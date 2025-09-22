Michael Vick’s Spartans Miss Late Kick, Drop Thriller at Home

For 59 minutes, Norfolk State traded punches with Sacred Heart, clawing back from every miscue, every turnover, and every missed opportunity. But when the game rested on the leg of their kicker, the Spartans came up empty—wide right from 42 yards—as the Pioneers escaped with a 31-28 win on Saturday night. It was the cruelest ending yet for Michael Vick’s debut HBCU football season on the sidelines.

A Wild Back-and-Forth

Quarterback Otto Kuhns lit up William “Dick” Price Stadium, throwing for 340 yards and a touchdown. J.J. Evans (113 yards) and Kam’ryn Thomas (112 yards) both went over the century mark, while Kevon King ripped off a 57-yard score to ignite the crowd. X’Zavion Evans powered his way to two rushing touchdowns, and the Spartans racked up over 500 yards of offense.

But with every highlight came a mistake that tilted the night toward Sacred Heart. Three turnovers, two missed field goals—including one at the end of the first half—and several costly penalties left Norfolk State chasing momentum instead of seizing it.

The Pioneers capitalized each time. Jack Snyder’s 18-yard run opened the scoring, a scoop-and-score from Trey Eberhart flipped the game in the second quarter, and Mitchell Summers’ late touchdown run stretched the lead to 31-21 with just over five minutes left.

Norfolk State answered with urgency. Kuhns connected with DreSean Kendrick on a 29-yard strike to pull within three, and the defense forced a turnover on downs to give the offense one last shot. They got as far as the Sacred Heart 29-yard line, setting up the tying kick. Then, heartbreak.

Vick: “This One Hurt”

After the game, Michael Vick didn’t hide his frustration.

“Tonight, this one stung,” Vick admitted. “We put ourselves in position so many times to win the game… but you can’t turn the ball over three times, can’t miss two field goals. That’s a recipe for losing.”

Asked about the final drive, Vick praised his offense’s execution but circled back to the finish. “We did good things to put ourselves in position. I expect Evan to make those kicks, especially moving forward,” he said.

The missed chances weren’t just about the final kick. A botched 42-yard attempt before halftime, substitution penalties, and defensive lapses against the run all loomed large. “We really gave a game away,” Vick said flatly. “Momentum is a real thing. When you let a team hang around, you give them life.”

Finding Perspective

For Michael Vick, still molding Norfolk State’s culture in the national HBCU spotlight, Saturday’s loss was as much a teaching moment as it was a gut punch.

“He’s a young man trying to play the game at a high level,” Vick said of his kicker. “Everybody makes mistakes. It’s just unfortunate that in the position he’s in, he’s required to almost be perfect. He’ll be resilient. He’ll persevere.”

And despite the loss, the former NFL superstar turned HBCU football coach sees a path forward. “That’s a good football team in that locker room. They’re learning the hard way, but they’ll learn. This one touched them. This one hurt—as it should.”

What’s Next

Norfolk State travels to Staten Island next weekend to face Wagner. For Vick’s Spartans, the challenge isn’t just about winning the next game—it’s about learning how not to lose the ones already within their grasp.

“Football is about making plays when you’re supposed to make them,” Vick said. “We’ll button things up, keep working, and be ready next week.”