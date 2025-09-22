HBCU team boasts nation’s top offensive backfield

North Carolina Central University football is leaning on one of the most productive backfields in the nation. Quarterback Walker Harris ranks second in FCS passing yards, while running back Chris Mosley sits at third in total rushing yards. Together, they’ve made NCCU a nightmare matchup for HBCU opponents in 2025.

Walker Harris: Second in FCS Passing

Senior quarterback Walker Harris has been the steady hand guiding the Eagles’ air attack. As of this week, Harris ranks No. 2 in the nation in passing yards, trailing only one FCS quarterback.

Consistently throwing for 250+ yards in multiple games

Posted a season-high 387 yards and three touchdowns against Fayetteville State

Keeps defenses honest with deep strikes and accurate short passing

Harris has shown he can shine against HBCU competition while holding his own against stronger FBS defenses. His leadership has been key in keeping NCCU’s offense balanced.

Chris Mosley: Third in FCS Rushing

On the ground, Chris Mosley has been just as dominant. He currently ranks third in all of FCS in rushing yards, averaging over 100 yards per game.

Exploded for 174 yards in the season opener vs. Southern

Posted 106 rushing yards against New Hampshire, proving he can run on elite defenses

Averages over 6 yards per carry, giving NCCU constant big-play potential

Photo Courtesy of NCCU Athletics

Mosley’s explosiveness makes him the perfect complement to Harris. When the run game is clicking, it opens up play-action opportunities and keeps the chains moving.

Tested by FBS Foes, Dominant in HBCU Play

NCCU’s schedule hasn’t been soft. The Eagles have faced FBS power Old Dominion and FCS contender New Hampshire. While those games tested Harris and Mosley, the duo still managed to produce yards and points.

Back in HBCU matchups, however, the backfield has looked unstoppable. Against teams like Southern and Fayetteville State, NCCU has piled up points with ease. That balance of pass and run has been too much for MEAC and SWAC defenses to contain.

Why the Backfield Matters for NCCU’s 2025 Season

The combination of Harris and Mosley is more than just statistical dominance — it’s the engine that will decide how far the Eagles go this year.

Balance : Defenses can’t load up against one phase without paying the price.

: Defenses can’t load up against one phase without paying the price. Leadership : Both players bring experience and poise in tough situations.

: Both players bring experience and poise in tough situations. Playmaking: Explosive runs and deep passes flip momentum in a heartbeat.

If NCCU protects Harris in the pocket and continues creating lanes for Mosley, this backfield has the potential to lead the Eagles to a MEAC championship push.

Final Thoughts

The offensive backfield of North Carolina Central is special. With Harris sitting at second in FCS passing yards and Mosley at third in FCS rushing yards, the Eagles have one of the most balanced attacks in college football. Against HBCU competition, they look like title contenders.

For NCCU, the path to postseason glory will run directly through the arms of Harris and the legs of Mosley.