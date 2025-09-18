HBCU Division II Red Lobster Band of The Year rankings: Sept. ’25

HBCU Division II bands wasted no time making statements, and Virginia State University’s Trojan Explosion set the tone by debuting No. 1 in the first Red Lobster Band of The Year (BOTY) rankings presented by Cricket. These early returns remind HBCU fans that precision, power and pageantry at the D2 level carry just as much weight as anything you’ll see in Division I.

Division II Top 10 (September)

Virginia State University — Trojan Explosion (287.95) Fayetteville State University — Marching Bronco eXpress (MBX) (280.55) Albany State University — Marching Rams Show Band (276.25) Miles College — Purple Marching Machine (267.15) Elizabeth City State University — Sound of Class (249.90) Winston-Salem State University — Red Sea of Sound (246.10) Tuskegee University — Marching Crimson Pipers (244.75) Savannah State University — Powerhouse of the South (243.00) Florida Memorial University — The ROAR Marching Band (242.35) Edward Waters — Triple Threat Marching Band (236.30)



(Also receiving recognition: 11. Langston, 12. Virginia Union, 13. Benedict, 14. Clark Atlanta, 15. Talladega.)

BOTY evaluation covers musicality, drill & design, percussion, drum majors, and auxiliaries, with “general effect” added at the championship finals. These criteria reward balance across sound, visuals and crowd engagement—essential for climbing and staying inside the Top 5.

Why the D2 fight matters

Two Division II bands will earn spots in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, December 12, 2025, the night before the Cricket Celebration Bowl, with each finalist receiving more than $100,000 in support. That platform puts HBCU musicians and programs on ESPN’s national stage and magnifies recruiting, resources and recognition.



Just as in Division I, reaching the Top 5 by November is pivotal. This season, the committee will weigh more than rank alone—factors like university support, strength of schedule, overall presentation and availability now influence which HBCU bands get the Atlanta nod.



Miles College looking to defend title

Miles College captured last season’s Division II national title. Band Director Willie Snipes knows first hand the impact this competition can have on a band.

“Upon capturing the ESPN championship in marching band, our students’ lives underwent a profound transformation. We were poised to procure new uniforms, the largest uniform purchase in Miles College history, an equipment truck to transport practice equipment, and settle a $70,000 balance for our band students, not to mention the coveted championship rings. The state of Alabama responded to our championship with overwhelming gratitude. We have been deeply humbled by this award. Most notably, the profound impact it has had on our students has been truly a blessing. We are looking forward to returning to the Mercedes-Benz Dome soon.

What’s new in 2025

A Preseason Media Poll for both divisions launched in August, adding context before the first adjudicated rankings.

for both divisions launched in August, adding context before the first adjudicated rankings. Metro Atlanta high schools will once again compete all season; the top two will perform before the four HBCU finalists at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

compete all season; the top two will perform before the four HBCU finalists at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. New championship acknowledgments include best musicality, drill & design, percussion, drum majors and auxiliaries .

. A refined adjudication app gives directors quicker feedback throughout the season.

What to watch next

Expect tight movement inside the Top 10 as shows mature. Virginia State’s Trojan Explosion opened strong, but MBX, the Marching Rams, and the Purple Marching Machine are within striking distance. HBCU bands that stack clean musicality with inventive drill and sharp auxiliaries will separate from the pack as the committee trims to the Top 10 in October and Top 5 in November.