HBCU D2 Red Lobster Band of The Year Preseason Media Poll

The Red Lobster Band of The Year competition has quickly established itself as one of the premier showcases for HBCU marching bands. Now entering its third season, the contest features a Division I bracket and a Division II/NAIA bracket, with the top two programs from each advancing to Atlanta to compete for national championships.



For the third year in a row, HBCU Gameday is partnering with ESPN Events to reveal the season-long rankings that determine who will battle for the crown. And just like in Division I, the Division II/NAIA race is heating up early.



A History of Close Calls

The first two years of the competition have produced thrilling finales. Florida Memorial University (FMU) claimed the inaugural title in 2023, while Miles College took home the championship in 2024. Virginia State has been the runner-up in both years, and Winston-Salem State has twice finished in third place. That history of near-misses makes 2025 a season of redemption for both VSU and WSSU, who again find themselves in contention.

Poll Results: Florida Memorial Top D2 HBCU Band

Ballots for the inaugural Division II/NAIA Red Lobster Band of The Year media poll were distributed last week, and the results are in. Florida Memorial sits at No. 1 with 461 points, narrowly edging Virginia State with 439 and Miles College with 438.



Virginia Union and Langston round out the top five, while Winston-Salem State leads the second half of the top ten. Benedict, Tuskegee, Fort Valley State, and Fayetteville State complete the list.







Breaking Down the Categories

Bands are judged across musicality, drill and design, percussion, drum majors, and auxiliaries, and the early results show where each program shines.

Musicality : Florida Memorial leads the way with a score of 96, followed by Miles and Virginia State.

: Florida Memorial leads the way with a score of 96, followed by Miles and Virginia State. Drill and Design : Miles tops this category with 90 points, while Florida Memorial and Virginia State follow closely.

: Miles tops this category with 90 points, while Florida Memorial and Virginia State follow closely. Percussion : Florida Memorial again takes the lead with 96 points, edging Miles and Virginia State.

: Florida Memorial again takes the lead with 96 points, edging Miles and Virginia State. Drum Majors : Florida Memorial continues its dominance here with 87 points, but Miles and Virginia State are not far behind.

: Florida Memorial continues its dominance here with 87 points, but Miles and Virginia State are not far behind. Auxiliaries: Florida Memorial earns another top mark with 92 points, followed by Virginia State and Miles.

Division II/NAIA Media Poll Top 10

Florida Memorial University (FMU) – 461 Virginia State University (VSU) – 439 Miles College – 438 Virginia Union University – 376 Langston University – 374 Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) – 368 Benedict College – 366 Tuskegee University – 356 Fort Valley State University (FVSU) – 354 Fayetteville State University – 351

The Road to Atlanta Tough At D2, too

If history is any indication, the battle for Atlanta will come down to the smallest of margins. Florida Memorial looks poised to reclaim its 2023 form, while defending champion Miles College aims to repeat. Virginia State, so close in each of the first two years, is determined to finally break through. Meanwhile, Winston-Salem State is once again in striking distance of its first championship berth.



The 2025 Division II/NAIA Red Lobster Band of The Year race promises the same drama and artistry that have made HBCU marching bands a cultural institution. With each halftime performance carrying national implications, this season will once again celebrate the pageantry, precision, and passion that define the HBCU band tradition.