HBCU Band Preseason Poll: Heavyweights Battle At Top

The 2025 season marks the third year of the Red Lobster Band of The Year competition, a season-long showcase that has quickly become a premier platform for HBCU marching bands. The contest pits programs across two divisions—Division I and Division II/NAIA—against each other, with the top two in each advancing to Atlanta for head-to-head showdowns that crown national champions.

For the third consecutive year, HBCU Gameday has partnered with ESPN Events to reveal the rankings from start to finish, giving fans an insider look at how their favorite programs measure up. The stakes are high, with bragging rights, legacies, and national titles all on the line.

A Legacy of Champions

The Red Lobster Band of The Year has already established a tradition of powerhouse matchups. In 2023, the inaugural Division I title went to the North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine, which defeated the Jackson State Sonic Boom of the South. One year later, the Florida A&M Marching 100 claimed the crown by outlasting A&T in a battle of two of the most storied names in HBCU band history.

That history sets the stage for 2025, where both past champions return in the hunt for another title.

Poll Results: NCAT Leads, JSU Close Behind

Last week, ballots were distributed for the inaugural Red Lobster Band of The Year media poll. The first results show just how competitive the season is shaping up to be.

North Carolina A&T tops the Division I standings with 585 points, narrowly edging Jackson State at 573 and Norfolk State at 570. Bethune-Cookman sits just behind at 567, while defending champion Florida A&M rounds out the top five with 531.

Other programs in the top ten include Alabama State, Southern, Texas Southern, Prairie View A&M, and Tennessee State.

2025 HBCU Division I Preseason Poll

1. North Carolina A&T 585 2. Jackson State 573 3. Norfolk State 570 4. Bethune-Cookman 567 5. FAMU 531 6. Alabama State 514 6. Southern 514 6. Texas Southern 514 9. Prairie View A&M 491 10. Tennessee State 474

Breaking Down the Categories

Bands were evaluated across multiple categories: musicality, drill and design, percussion, drum majors, and auxiliaries. The results highlight the depth and range of excellence across HBCU bands.

Musicality : Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T, and Florida A&M each impressed judges, with scores of 122 apiece.

: Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T, and Florida A&M each impressed judges, with scores of 122 apiece. Drill and Design : Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman, and Southern each stood out for their precision and creativity.

: Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman, and Southern each stood out for their precision and creativity. Percussion : Norfolk State led with 123 points, followed closely by Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M.

: Norfolk State led with 123 points, followed closely by Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M. Drum Majors : Jackson State and North Carolina A&T tied for the top spot with 123 points each, while Bethune-Cookman and Norfolk State weren’t far behind.

: Jackson State and North Carolina A&T tied for the top spot with 123 points each, while Bethune-Cookman and Norfolk State weren’t far behind. Auxiliaries: North Carolina A&T led the way with 121 points, followed by Southern and Alabama State.

The Road to Atlanta

With a razor-thin margin separating the top five programs, the 2025 season promises to be the most competitive yet. Every halftime show and field performance will count, as the bands push toward securing a spot in Atlanta.

The Red Lobster Band of The Year competition continues to shine a national spotlight on the artistry, tradition, and pageantry of HBCU marching bands—celebrating the music, movement, and culture that make them a cornerstone of HBCU life.