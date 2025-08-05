HBCU Football 2025: Alabama A&M roster trends

The 2025 Alabama A&M Bulldogs are stepping into a new chapter of HBCU football. Under first-year head coach Sam Shade—fresh off leading Miles College to the 2024 SIAC title—the Bulldogs have built a roster rooted in regional talent and bolstered by a wave of transfers, particularly from other HBCUs. Shade replaces Connell Maynor and inherits a program eager to reclaim its position in the SWAC.

Alabama Dominates the Map

A close look at the 2025 roster reveals that Alabama remains the heart of Alabama A&M’s recruiting footprint. The Bulldogs feature 56 players from within the state—more than half of the entire roster. That includes standouts from key recruiting hubs such as Birmingham (8), Mobile (7), Madison (5), and Huntsville (3). These numbers reflect Shade’s commitment to building from within state lines.

Beyond Alabama, the Bulldogs also draw significant talent from across the South:

Alabama – 56 players Florida – 16 players Georgia – 12 players Texas – 9 players Mississippi – 3 players

This regional concentration reinforces Alabama A&M’s identity as a Southern HBCU program with deep roots and recruiting ties across the Sun Belt.

HBCU transfers heavy

Equally striking is the number of college transfers on the roster. By our count, at least 34 players have transferred in from other programs, giving the Bulldogs a blend of experience and maturity that could be crucial in Shade’s first year.

Breakdown by Level

FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) : 15 transfers

(e.g., Vanderbilt, UAB, Memphis, Western Michigan)

: 15 transfers (e.g., Vanderbilt, UAB, Memphis, Western Michigan) FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) : 8 transfers

(e.g., Jackson State, Kennesaw State, Stephen F. Austin)

: 8 transfers (e.g., Jackson State, Kennesaw State, Stephen F. Austin) JUCO/Community College : 5 transfers

(e.g., Lackawanna, Dodge City, Ellsworth)

: 5 transfers (e.g., Lackawanna, Dodge City, Ellsworth) Division II HBCUs : 13 transfers Miles College : 11 Fort Valley State : 1 Kentucky State : 1

: 13 transfers

This last category is particularly important. The pipeline from Miles College is the deepest of any single school, with 11 players following Shade from Fairfield to Huntsville. Key names include wide receivers Jaylin Peterson and Franck Pierre, tight end Travaunta Abner, and linebacker Jalen Wright. This group brings not just skill, but familiarity with Shade’s system and expectations.

HBCU-to-HBCU transfers

Quarterback Battle : The Bulldogs list five quarterbacks, including FBS transfers like Cornelious Brown IV (UT-Martin/Georgia State) and JD Davis II (Western Michigan). Expect a fierce battle for QB1.

: The Bulldogs list five quarterbacks, including FBS transfers like (UT-Martin/Georgia State) and (Western Michigan). Expect a fierce battle for QB1. In-State Freshman Development : Many of AAMU’s youngest players—particularly linemen and running backs—hail from Alabama. This signals long-term investment in local talent.

: Many of AAMU’s youngest players—particularly linemen and running backs—hail from Alabama. This signals long-term investment in local talent. Big Bodies Up Front : The offensive line features 13 players over 300 pounds , with some topping 350. Clearly, Shade wants to win in the trenches.

: The offensive line features , with some topping 350. Clearly, Shade wants to win in the trenches. HBCU-to-HBCU Movement: Players like Duke Miller (Jackson State), Kentrell Lawson (Fort Valley State), and Amahni Spinks (Kentucky State) show how the transfer portal has strengthened inter-HBCU mobility.

Conclusion

The 2025 Alabama A&M roster is a blueprint for modern HBCU football success—regional at its foundation, but strategically constructed with national transfers and HBCU ties. Sam Shade has clearly leaned into relationships built during his time at Miles College, creating continuity while preparing the Bulldogs for a fast rebuild. If this mix of homegrown talent and proven transfers gels, Alabama A&M could surprise the SWAC under its new leadership.