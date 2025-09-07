Michael Vick Gets First Career Win in HBCU Rivalry Thriller

NORFOLK, VA — Norfolk State survived a heart-pounding 34-31 victory over Virginia State in their season-opening HBCU rivalry matchup, giving NFL legend Michael Vick his first-ever win as a head coach. The historic moment came in a thrilling contest that went down to the wire and into overtime, living up to the hype of one of the region’s most storied HBCU rivalries.

Intense HBCU rivalry and Overtime Drama

The game started with Norfolk State striking first, but Virginia State answered to keep the matchup tight. The Trojans surged in the second quarter for 13 points to briefly take the lead. Both teams traded blows in a back-and-forth battle that saw Norfolk State rally late in regulation to force overtime, where the Spartans ultimately prevailed.

“It feels good. I take no credit away from Virginia State—they played a hell of a game,” Vick said. “But I’m just glad we got out of the stadium with a win. Hopefully, it’s the first of many, but we just got to get back to work.”

Norfolk State Offensive Highlights

The Spartans’ ground game was led by Kevon King (63 yards) and Jaylen Laudermilk (33-yard touchdown), while Kiron Benjamin, X’Zavion Evans, and Israel Carter added key yardage. Norfolk State totaled 237 rushing yards on 37 carries, complemented by Otto Kuhns’ 173 passing yards and two touchdowns. Kam’Ryn Thomas, DreSean Kendrick, and J.J. Evans fueled the receiving game, helping Norfolk State amass 490 total yards on 74 plays.

Kuhns reflected on the pivotal fourth quarter and overtime:

“Even after getting down early, we kept our spirits high. You could feel the energy in the stadium shift with every big play, and in overtime we knew we had a chance to finish it.”

Virginia State Fights Back

Virginia State’s offense was led by Rahsaan Matthews Jr. (299 passing yards, 2 TDs) and top receivers Marquis Smith and Ajenavi Byrd, both surpassing 100 yards. Brandon Rose contributed 66 rushing yards, keeping the Trojans in contention deep into overtime.

Defensive and Special Teams Highlights

Norfolk State’s defense delivered crucial stops, with Antwan Davis recording a sack and tackle for loss, while Isaiah Ceus added another sack. Special teams contributions from Marco Peery and Evan Helfrich helped swing momentum in Norfolk State’s favor.

Michael Vick praised his team’s resilience:

“I just appreciate them hanging in there and being patient. Trusting the process, as we always say. We shot ourselves in the foot with penalties, but in the second half and overtime, we executed when it mattered most.”

Big win for Michael Vick

This overtime victory marks a milestone for NSU and Michael Vick, who celebrated his first career win as a head coach. The Spartans’ balanced attack, late-game poise, and determination reflect the growth of both the team and its new leader.

Kuhns added:

“We showed character and proved we could compete, no matter the situation. This win isn’t just for us—it’s for Coach Vick and what he’s building here at Norfolk State.”

For HBCU football fans, the rivalry did not disappoint, delivering suspense, standout performances, and historic significance—setting the tone for an exciting 2025 season.