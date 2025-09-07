HBCU powers to comeback win despite band absence

The absence of the WSSU Red Sea of Sound created a void for the HBCU football squad for Saturday night’s trip to the mountains. Accommodations for the marching band were reportedly denied, leaving WSSU without its trademark soundtrack in the stands. But instead of silence, the Rams leaned on their cheerleaders and traveling supporters to fill the void — and the football team delivered the biggest noise of all with a 28–25 comeback win over Mars Hill.

Fans and Players Pick Up the Slack

Without the booming brass and percussion of the Red Sea of Sound, the scene at Meares Stadium was different from a typical HBCU football Saturday. Yet the WSSU faithful who made the trip, along with the cheerleaders, gave their energy to the team in a tight game that demanded resilience. That spirit carried onto the field, where the Rams overcame a late deficit to secure their first win of 2025.

Daylin Lee (11) threw two touchdowns and led the game-winning drive for WSSU. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

From Pain to Poise

Just a week earlier, WSSU had walked away from the Red Tails Classic in Montgomery heartbroken after Tuskegee snatched a 20–17 victory with a late field goal. Saturday’s contest offered a direct contrast.

Trailing 25–21 with barely two minutes left, the Rams showed the poise that was missing in their opener. Quarterback Daylin Lee marched the offense 75 yards in eight plays, capped by a one-yard touchdown plunge from JaQuan Kelly with 31 seconds on the clock.

Lee threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-37 passing, finding Kaleb Washington for a 31-yard strike and later connecting with Timothy “TJ” Ruff for a short score. Kelly carried 16 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner. Despite being outgained 432 to 300, the Rams made the plays when it mattered most.

WSSU supporters fought the rain to push the team. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

WSSU cheerleaders encourage the team as they head in for halftime. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

A True HBCU Resiliency Story

The defense, led by timely stops and two interceptions, kept WSSU alive long enough for the offense to finish the job. In the absence of their band, the Rams still captured the essence of HBCU football — community, determination, and pride.



The win evened WSSU’s record at 1-1 — but it did much more than that. It was proof that WSSU could absorb adversity, on and off the field, and bounce back stronger. On a night when the Red Sea of Sound couldn’t play, the Rams wrote their own music with a victory that it hopes to replicate moving forward.