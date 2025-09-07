Travis Hunter debuts new haircut in first NFL game

Travis Hunter’s path to the NFL is unlike most. He stunned college football in 2022 when he signed with Jackson State, flipping the script on recruiting and shining under Deion Sanders. His time at JSU made him a household name, and now, that story continues in the NFL.

On Sunday, Hunter suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first NFL game. His debut was more than just stats—it was a cultural and style statement.

The look: low cut taper fade makes waves

Hunter arrived at EverBank Stadium sporting a low cut taper fade, a bold change from his signature braids. The fresh style drew attention immediately and symbolized a new chapter in his football journey.

Fans and cameras picked up on the change before kickoff, turning his haircut into part of the debut conversation.

The cleats: Anthony Edwards 1 hits the gridiron

Hunter also made waves with his footwear. He wore custom adidas cleats inspired by NBA star Anthony Edwards’ AE 1 sneakers. The crossover between basketball and football added buzz to his first game.

Adidas has teased a full release of AE 1 football cleats in 2026. For now, Hunter gave fans the first look at how the design plays on the field.

The role: wide receiver first, cornerback second

The Jaguars used Hunter primarily as a wide receiver, with a few snaps on defense at cornerback. Coaches made it clear they want him to be an every-down playmaker on offense while using his two-way skills selectively.

Hunter’s first NFL touch came on a quick pass that he turned into a 10-yard gain. It was a simple play, but one that showcased his burst and reliable hands.

The debut: steady production in a winning effort

The Jaguars defeated the Carolina Panthers 26–10 in a weather-delayed opener. Hunter finished with six receptions and one tackle, contributing on both sides of the ball.

Despite a long lightning delay, Hunter stayed sharp, recording multiple catches before and after the stoppage. Jacksonville controlled the game from start to finish, and Hunter’s performance helped set the tone.

What it means for Jacksonville and beyond

For Jacksonville, Hunter’s debut was exactly what the team hoped for. He showed chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, versatility across formations, and maturity under pressure. Coaches managed his defensive snaps wisely, ensuring his offensive impact stayed high.

For HBCU fans, Hunter’s debut carried even more meaning. His journey from Jackson State to the NFL spotlight is a testament to his talent and to the rising profile of HBCU football.

Quick stats from Travis Hunter’s first NFL game

Final Score: Jaguars 26, Panthers 10

Hunter: 6 receptions, 1 defensive tackle

First catch: 10-yard gain

Style notes: low cut taper fade haircut and custom Anthony Edwards 1 cleats

Final word

Travis Hunter’s NFL debut was more than just a game—it was a statement. With a fresh look, bold cleats, and steady play, he showed why Jacksonville invested in him so heavily.

From Jackson State to Duval, Hunter continues to blend style, substance, and success. And with Week 1 in the books, the NFL already knows: Travis Hunter has arrived.