Tuskegee Rallies Past WSSU in Red Tails Classic Thriller

The annual Red Tails Classic once again delivered a showcase for HBCU football, as Tuskegee rallied from behind to edge WSSU 20-17 before 15,005 fans at Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl. The Golden Tigers overcame early mistakes and leaned on a strong second half to earn a hard-fought win in their season opener.

First Half Belongs to WSSU

The Rams struck first in dramatic fashion when quarterback Daylin Lee connected with Ja’Hari Mitchell for a 50-yard touchdown at the end of the first quarter. WSSU extended its lead to 10-3 just before halftime with a Gilberto Lorenzana 34-yard field goal. Meanwhile, Tuskegee struggled to finish drives, squandering opportunities with penalties and a blocked field goal.

Head coach Aaron James admitted that his team had to regroup at the break. “We had dropped balls and some crazy penalties that put us behind the sticks,” James said. “I just told them we’ve got to concentrate on catching the ball and not beating ourselves.”

Tuskegee quarterback Raequan Beal was named the 2025 Red Tails Classic MVP. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Tuskegee Turns It Around

The second half saw a different Tuskegee squad. Quarterback Raequan Beal engineered back-to-back touchdown drives in the third quarter, hitting Preston Parker on an 18-yard strike and Rashad Wilson from six yards out to flip the game in the Golden Tigers’ favor.

WSSU refused to fold, as Lee found newcomer Davontay Deloatch for a 34-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 17-17. But Tuskegee answered with a methodical 14-play drive, capped by Lorcan Ryans’ 29-yard field goal that proved to be the difference.

Despite being outgained in total offense (292 to 240), Tuskegee controlled possession (36:15 to 23:45) and converted six third downs compared to just one for WSSU. James praised his team’s resilience: “They came out in the second half with something to prove. We knew WSSU had a good game plan, but we just told our guys, ‘We got you,’ and they responded”.

The victory sets a positive tone for Tuskegee’s upcoming home opener, while WSSU leaves Montgomery with lessons to build on after a tough, physical battle. More importantly, the game once again highlighted the unique pageantry of HBCU football, with the Red Tails Classic honoring the legacy of the famed Tuskegee Airmen.

For Tuskegee, the win was more than just a season opener—it was a testament to grit, adjustments, and the ability to finish strong.