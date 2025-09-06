Clark Atlanta holds off Florida Memorial

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Clark Atlanta Panthers fought off weather delays and then had to hold on for a 17–12 victory over Florida Memorial on Saturday, leaning on explosive plays from quarterback Zy McDonald and a resilient defensive effort.

Early Strike by Clark Atlanta

After the game kicked off an hour and 45 minutes late due to weather, Clark Atlanta set the tone in the first quarter when McDonald broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run with 4:50 remaining. Carlos Lopez added the extra point to give the Panthers a 7–0 lead.

Florida Memorial answered in the second quarter with a grinding 12-play, 62-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard touchdown from Nygel Osborne. The Lions missed the extra point, leaving CAU ahead 7–6.

Just before halftime, the Panthers’ two-minute offense came alive. McDonald guided the team 68 yards in five plays, setting up Lopez for a 31-yard field goal that pushed the lead to 10–6 at the break.

Panthers Find the Big Play in the Second Half

The highlight of the game came early in the third quarter. On the first play of a drive, McDonald connected with Ronnie West on a 37-yard touchdown strike, extending Clark Atlanta’s lead to 17–6.

That cushion proved vital as Florida Memorial mounted a late push. With 6:40 left in the fourth, Fernando Jeanty punched in a 6-yard score to close the gap to 17–12. However, the Panthers’ defense held firm in the final minutes to secure the win.

Offensive Leaders

Clark Atlanta (CAU)

QB Zy McDonald : 11-of-15 passing, 148 yards , 1 TD; 2 carries, 54 rushing yards , 1 TD

: 11-of-15 passing, , 1 TD; 2 carries, , 1 TD WR Ronnie West : 4 catches, 50 yards , 1 TD

: 4 catches, , 1 TD WR David Martin : 1 catch, 61 yards

: 1 catch, RB Armone Harris: 1 rush for 22 yards; 6 receptions for 37 yards

Florida Memorial (FMU)

RB Fernando Jeanty : 11 carries, 59 yards , 1 TD

: 11 carries, , 1 TD RB Nygel Osborne : 12 carries, 51 yards , 1 TD

: 12 carries, , 1 TD QB David Buggs: 5-of-12 passing, 39 yards, 1 INT

By the Numbers

Total Offense : CAU 256 yards (148 passing, 108 rushing) | FMU 141 yards (39 passing, 102 rushing)

: CAU 256 yards (148 passing, 108 rushing) | FMU 141 yards (39 passing, 102 rushing) Yards per Play : CAU 6.6 | FMU 3.1

: CAU 6.6 | FMU 3.1 Third Down Conversions : CAU 3-of-9 | FMU 4-of-13

: CAU 3-of-9 | FMU 4-of-13 Turnovers: FMU 1 (interception) | CAU 0

Final Thoughts

Clark Atlanta showcased balance on offense, with McDonald emerging as a true dual-threat leader. The defense bent at times but didn’t break, keeping Florida Memorial out of the end zone until late in the game.

For Florida Memorial, the run game showed promise behind Jeanty and Osborne, but struggles in the passing attack limited their ability to keep pace.

The Panthers move forward with confidence, while the Lions leave with lessons learned after a gritty effort on the road.