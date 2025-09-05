Former HBCU Basketball player collabs with Atlanta Dream

ATLANTA — Jasmine “Jas” Alston, a former Division I basketball player turned creative director, is partnering with the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream to launch HBCU Dream Night on Friday, Dec. 5, when the Dream host the Los Angeles Sparks.

The event will highlight the history, culture, and pride of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through entertainment, school spirit, and exclusive merchandise.

From the Court to Creative Leadership

Alston played basketball at North Carolina Central University before stepping into athletic communications as a graduate assistant at Bethune-Cookman University. There, she earned a master’s degree and rose to become Creative Director for B-CU Athletics and its Cateye Network.

Her career continued with creative leadership roles at the University of Oregon football program and Foot Locker, Inc. before co-founding The Blk Originals (TBO), a creative agency dedicated to authentic storytelling through research, ideation, and design.

At TBO, Alston leads creative direction and design while mentoring aspiring Black creatives who want to pursue careers in sports and design.

Fashion Meets Purpose

In addition to her agency work, Alston launched Concessions By Jas, a brand that reimagines classic sportswear with a modern, sporty-chic twist. Many of her designs incorporate sports motifs and celebrate women who embrace athletic style.

“Through TBO, we created a collaboration between Concessions By Jas and the Atlanta Dream to celebrate the legacy of our institutions and the importance of preserving them,” Alston said.

The collaboration’s motto is: “Inspiring the next generation to honor, preserve and attend Black institutions.”

Jasmine Alston poses with her family. Photo: Bryant Lindsay

HBCU Dream Night Details

The Dec. 5 event will showcase Atlanta’s rich HBCU community. With four HBCUs in the city and thousands of alumni living in the metro area, the game will channel school pride and spirit both on and off the court.

Fans can expect:

Halftime entertainment featuring HBCU-style drumlines and dance teams.

featuring HBCU-style drumlines and dance teams. In-game activations celebrating school rivalries and traditions.

celebrating school rivalries and traditions. Exclusive HBCU-themed merchandise designed in collaboration with Concessions By Jas.

designed in collaboration with Concessions By Jas. Special giveaways throughout the night.

“Our HBCU Night will be a night of celebrating the HBCU community,” Alston said. “Atlanta is a special place where generations of alumni come together to support and uplift the institutions that shaped them.”