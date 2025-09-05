HBCU players to watch on Saturday, our Top 5 list

HBCU football kicked off in thrilling fashion last weekend, with standout performances across the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, and CIAA. Explosive plays and record-setting debuts made it clear that this season is stacked with talent.

Here are the Top 5 HBCU football players to watch in Week 2, plus a few honorable mentions who could shine just as bright.

1. Andrew Body – QB, Alabama State

Week 1 recap: Andrew Body was sensational in the season opener. The Hornets’ dual-threat quarterback threw for 312 yards and 4 touchdowns, while also adding 119 yards rushing. His ability to take over a game with both his arm and legs makes him the most dangerous weapon in the SWAC right now.

This week’s matchup: Alabama State travels to face Southern in Baton Rouge. The Jaguars’ defense has struggled with mobile quarterbacks in the past, and Body’s versatility could put them on their heels early.

2. Ahmad Miller – RB, Jackson State

Week 1 recap: Miller was electric for the Tigers, exploding for 180 rushing yards on just 12 carries. He broke loose for a 76-yard touchdown run and looked unstoppable once he hit the second level.

This week’s matchup: Jackson State heads to Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles are an FBS program, but Miller’s breakaway speed gives Jackson State a chance to create momentum-swinging plays.

3. Kendric Rhymes – RB, Tennessee State

Week 1: 21 carries, 174 yards, 2 TDs.

Why he stood out: Rhymes was a workhorse in the Tigers’ win, controlling the tempo with his blend of power and speed.

Next Opponent: at North Dakota State (Sept. 6)

Facing an FCS powerhouse on the road is no easy task. If Rhymes can put up solid numbers here, it’ll prove he’s more than just a one-week star.

4. Josh Darling – LB, Grambling State

Week 1 recap: Darling was the centerpiece of Grambling’s defense, racking up tackles and flying to the football. His physical presence gives the Tigers an enforcer in the middle.

This week’s matchup: Grambling faces Ohio State in Columbus. It’s a huge test against one of college football’s elite programs. While Grambling will be heavy underdogs, Darling has a golden opportunity to showcase his talent on a national stage. Scouts will be watching closely.

5. Cameron Peters – QB, Prairie View A&M

Week 1 recap: Peters was sharp in the Panthers’ opener, throwing for 301 yards and 2 touchdowns while completing 60% of his passes. His poise under pressure and ability to stretch the field stood out.

This week’s matchup: Prairie View A&M hosts UT-Rio Grande Valley on SWAC TV. This will be a chance for Peters to build on his momentum and show that Prairie View has one of the SWAC’s most balanced offenses.

HBCU Honorable Mentions

Chris Mosley (RB, NCCU): Averaged 144 yards per game across his first two starts.

Averaged 144 yards per game across his first two starts. Dai’Vontay Young – RB, Central State (SIAC) 110 yards on nine carries in week one opener.

110 yards on nine carries in week one opener. Khamauri Rogers – DB, Jackson State Grabbed an interception in the opener, travels to Southern Miss this weekend.

Closing

The opening weekend of HBCU football delivered fireworks across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC. As Week 2 kicks off, the spotlight shines bright on these five playmakers. Each has the talent to tilt games, whether against FCS rivals or in showcase opportunities against FBS opponents.

Expect explosive plays, big storylines, and rising stars who will shape the 2025 HBCU football season.