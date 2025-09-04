NBA legend Chris Paul brings HBCU showcase to Atlanta

ATLANTA – NBA star Chris Paul is once again using his platform to uplift Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The 12-time NBA All-Star and philanthropist announced that the 2025 Chris Paul HBCU Classic will take place on December 18-19 at the Gateway Center in Atlanta. The two-day showcase, held in partnership with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, will feature eight HBCU programs competing on a national stage.

Event Lineup

The Classic tips off Thursday, December 18, with Clark Atlanta facing Lincoln (PA) (the 2024 Challenge Winner) at 11 a.m., followed by Fayetteville State vs. Morehouse at 1:30 p.m. Later that evening, Jackson State takes on Hampton at 5 p.m., and Grambling State battles Norfolk State at 7:30 p.m.

The competition continues Friday, December 19, with Lincoln (PA) squaring off against Morehouse, Clark Atlanta meeting Fayetteville State, Hampton clashing with Grambling State, and a marquee nightcap between Jackson State and Norfolk State.

NBA veteran Chris Paul’s Vision

“Chris Paul’s dedication to elevating HBCU student-athletes is both inspiring and impactful,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “We look forward to bringing all eight teams and their fans together under one roof at the Gateway Center in Atlanta.”

Paul, a Winston-Salem State graduate, has consistently invested in HBCU initiatives. Beyond the Classic, he has produced HBCU-centered docuseries, partnered with Harvard Business School to expand opportunities for HBCU students, and launched scholarship and voting initiatives. “As the support for HBCU basketball continues to grow, I’m excited to provide this year’s teams an opportunity to showcase their talent,” said Paul.

HBCU Coaches Embrace the Stage

Participating coaches praised both Chris Paul and the event. Hampton’s Ivan Thomas called it “a celebration of our culture, our history, and our future.” Jackson State’s Mo Williams emphasized the national exposure, while Norfolk State’s Robert Jones highlighted the level of competition. Fayetteville State’s Devin Hoehn said the Classic “shines a light on HBCU talent.”

NBA legend continues to help

Known as the “Point God,” Chris Paul’s NBA career has been matched by his off-the-court impact. Through his foundation, Paul continues to provide resources for underserved communities and opportunities for HBCU students. His efforts have earned him honors such as the ESPYs Humanitarian of the Year and the NBA Community Assist Award.

Tickets for the 2025 Chris Paul HBCU Classic will go on sale later this year, with broadcast details to follow.