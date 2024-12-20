Chris Paul HBCU classic won by Julius Hodge’s team

Lincoln University and rookie head coach Julius Hodge scored a big wn by defeating Kentucky State University 78-70 to claim the Chris Paul HBCU Classic title on December 20 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Under the leadership of Julius Hodge, the Lions displayed poise and resilience, securing a hard-fought victory against their SIAC opponents.

The irony of the moment was not lost on fans and analysts alike. Julius Hodge, a standout player for NC State in the early 2000s, famously clashed with Chris Paul during their college careers when Paul was a star at Wake Forest. Their heated rivalry epitomized ACC basketball’s intensity, with a memorable on-court interaction and fierce competition. Two decades later, Hodge found himself at the helm of a team playing in a tournament bearing Paul’s name—a full-circle moment of reconciliation through sport.

Lincoln’s victory was fueled by a commanding first-half performance, where they outscored Kentucky State 45-29. Reggie Hudson led the charge with 22 points, eight rebounds, and key defensive contributions, while Ethan Garita dominated the paint with 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Lions’ balanced attack proved too much for Kentucky State, which struggled with shooting efficiency in the first half.

Kentucky State mounted a valiant second-half comeback, led by Lavar Miller Jr., who scored a game-high 22 points, and Aziel Blackwell, who added 21. However, Lincoln’s defense held firm in the closing minutes, converting turnovers into crucial points to seal the win.

With the Chris Paul HBCU Classic trophy in hand, Lincoln (7-5, 2-0 CIAA) continues its upward trajectory, as it prepares to get into CIAA play. Meanwhile, the symbolism of Hodge and Paul intersecting in this moment underscores the transformative power of basketball.