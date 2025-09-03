HBCU Transfer Hits 2,000 Career Yards in Electric Debut

The John A. Merritt Classic kicked off the HBCU football season in thrilling fashion, and Tennessee State University’s (TSU) newest star made sure all eyes were on him. Running back Kendric Rhymes, a transfer from Southern University, wasted no time leaving his mark in Nashville.

From Southern University to Tennessee State

Rhymes spent three seasons at Southern, amassing 1,993 yards and 26 touchdowns. Known for his explosive running style, he was a consistent threat for the Tigers.

After entering the transfer portal, Rhymes found a new home at Tennessee State University (TSU) under Head Coach Reggie Barlow, formerly of the DC Defenders in the UFL. Barlow is stepping into the shoes of Eddie George and has immediately found a playmaker in Rhymes.

A Breakout HBCU Debut

In his TSU debut against North Carolina A&T, Rhymes got off to a slow start but exploded in the second half. He broke free for two massive touchdowns—one from 50 yards and another from 60 yards—turning the game in the Tigers’ favor.

Rhymes finished the game with 21 carries for 181 rushing yards, surpassing the 2,000-yard milestone for his career.

“I didn’t even know that I did it with that milestone, but it feels great,” Rhymes said after the game. “Obviously, the job’s not done. I’m looking forward to getting 3,000 this year.”

Praise for the Offensive Line

Rhymes credited his teammates, especially the offensive line, for his performance.

“Yesterday, my job was just to hit the gas and play my own line. They made the gas for me—they made the holes. I just had to pay off,” he said.

He also highlighted the team’s chemistry in his first game together. “I got some dogs—all five of them. This is all our first time playing together, so we just came together, and we knew we had today. We knew we had to come out with that mindset.”

Team Effort Leads to Close Win

The Tigers relied on more than just Rhymes’ heroics. TSU’s offensive line and defense kept the momentum, allowing Rhymes to maximize every opportunity.

“We came together as a team and helped each other out. They kept going, kept being hungry to go hunt for some more. And that’s what we did,” Rhymes said.

After the 60-yard touchdown, he added, “The offense loosened up a little bit. My job was to trust the line, trust the guys in front of me, and just keep going.”

Rhymes’ performance earned him Offensive MVP honors, and it set the tone for the season.

Kendric Rhymes’ debut demonstrates the level of talent in HBCU football. Not only did he help Tennessee State secure a win, but he also showcased how HBCU programs can develop elite players who make immediate impacts.

As the season continues, TSU fans have every reason to be excited. If Rhymes’ first game is any indication, he could be one of the most impactful transfers in HBCU football this year.