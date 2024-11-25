Delaware State wins second MEAC volleyball title in three years

Delaware State University’s volleyball team is heading to the NCAA Division I Volleyball Tournament after capturing its second MEAC championship in three years. The Hornets claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Howard University in the conference finals at Memorial Hall in Dover, solidifying their reputation as a rising powerhouse in HBCU volleyball.

The championship match was a closely fought battle, with Howard University in five sets. Senior standout Valeria Otero led the team with 18 kills, showcasing her offensive power when the stakes were highest. Aaliyah Mitchell delivered one of her best performances of the season, adding 14 kills while hitting an impressive .600. Gerren Tomlin was another key contributor, finishing with 17 kills and 20 digs, proving her ability to impact the game both offensively and defensively.

Delaware State’s defense played a crucial role in securing the win. Morgan Allen anchored the backline with 22 digs, making several critical plays to keep rallies alive. At the net, Hannah Sanders and Martyna Kmuk combined for six blocks, effectively shutting down Howard’s hitters in the pivotal moments of the match. The Hornets’ ability to execute in pressure situations was on full display, particularly in the fifth and deciding set, where they stormed to a 15-7 win thanks to Mitchell’s clutch kills and timely blocks from the front line.

Earlier in the match, Delaware State had to dig deep in the third set after falling behind. Otero delivered two consecutive kills late in the set to shift the momentum, while Allen’s diving save on a key rally ensured the Hornets would hold on for a 25-20 win. These moments highlighted the team’s resilience and determination, qualities that have defined their season.

Delaware State’s journey to the championship was equally impressive, as the team finished the season 17-13 overall and 10-4 in MEAC play. Their tournament run included victories over North Carolina Central in the quarterfinals and a sweep of Coppin State in the semifinals, setting up their dramatic showdown with Howard. The Hornets’ triumph not only secured their MEAC title but also earned them a chance to compete against the nation’s best in the NCAA Division I Volleyball Tournament.

As they prepare to take the national stage, Delaware State carries the pride of HBCU volleyball and a roster of standout players ready to make an impact. With their championship momentum and a balanced team effort, the Hornets are poised to take on the challenge and continue their remarkable season.