HBCU thriller in Nashville as Tennessee State holds off NCAT

In a clash that highlighted the strength of HBCU football, Tennessee State held off North Carolina A&T for a 24-21 victory in Nashville on Saturday, marking the debut for both head coaches Reggie Barlow and Shawn Gibbs.

Early Back-and-Forth Battle

North Carolina A&T struck first when Wesley Graves broke free for a 40-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. But Tennessee State answered immediately, as Jonathan Palmer connected with DeVaughn Slaughter on an 82-yard strike that electrified the home crowd. That play set the tone for a back-and-forth contest that showcased the talent and tradition of both HBCU programs.

Aggies Grab Momentum Before Halftime

The Aggies surged late in the second quarter. Quarterback Braxton Thomas capped a short drive with a one-yard score to give North Carolina A&T a 14-10 lead at the break. The touchdown energized A&T’s sideline and put Tennessee State on notice. While A&T’s offense moved the chains, the Tigers’ defense stayed aggressive, setting up dramatic moments in the second half.

Kendric Rhymes Powers Tennessee State

Running back Kendric Rhymes turned the game in Tennessee State’s favor after halftime. He broke loose for touchdowns of 60 and 51 yards in the third and early fourth quarters, showcasing a mix of speed and strength. Rhymes finished with 174 rushing yards on 21 carries, becoming the focal point of the Tigers’ offense and giving Tennessee State a 24-14 advantage.

North Carolina A&T Rallies Late

North Carolina A&T wasn’t finished. Thomas came through again in the fourth quarter with a 66-yard touchdown strike to Amonte Jones, pulling the Aggies within three. A&T’s defense held firm to give its offense one final chance. Driving into field goal range in the closing seconds, the Aggies lined up for a potential game-tying 38-yard attempt. But Tennessee State’s Lathun Snipes broke through to block the kick, sealing the 24-21 win.

HBCU programs put on solid show

Despite the loss, North Carolina A&T outgained Tennessee State 343 to 252 in total yards and controlled the ball for over 32 minutes. Still, the Tigers made the plays that mattered most. Palmer threw for 123 yards and a touchdown, while Slaughter tallied four catches for 102 yards. For the Aggies, Thomas recorded 169 passing yards and a rushing score, but four turnovers proved costly.



It was the 18th consecutive loss against a Division I opponent for NC A&T, which will face UCF next week. The last time it beat a Division I opponent was a 28-26 win over Norfolk State on Sept. 30, 2023.

The win marked a successful debut for Reggie Barlow and Tennessee State, while Shawn Gibbs and North Carolina A&T will look to regroup quickly. Both HBCU programs showed promise in a thrilling opener that sets the stage for the rest of the season.