JCSU Football, Essence HBCU Classic Live up to the Hype

BOSTON — Johnson C. Smith (JCSU) made history on Saturday night, not just on the scoreboard. The Golden Bulls stormed past Morehouse 45–9 in the inaugural Essence HBCU Kickoff Classic at Harvard Stadium, a matchup that combined dominant football with an HBCU homecoming-like atmosphere rarely seen in Boston.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Golden Bulls control from start to finish

From the opening quarter, JCSU imposed its will. The Golden Bulls raced out to a 13–0 lead in the first quarter, then doubled it before halftime. By the break, the game was firmly in hand, and JCSU kept pouring it on with 12 points in the third and another touchdown in the fourth to cap the 45-9 rout.

JCSU’s offense rolled up 512 yards of total offense while limiting Morehouse to 327. The Golden Bulls dominated on the ground with 209 rushing yards to Morehouse’s 53, and their defense forced four interceptions that stalled any chance of a Maroon Tiger comeback.

Stat standouts

Quarterback Kelvin Durham was sharp, completing 15 of 19 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns. He spread the ball around, but his top target was Brian Lane, who hauled in six catches for 163 yards and a 72-yard score.

The running game kept Morehouse on its heels. Bobby Smith led the ground attack with 70 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, while Avante George added 63 yards and a score. Kamarro Edmonds chipped in 36 yards and another touchdown, and Durham used his legs for a rushing TD as well.

Defensively, Elijah Wilson was a game-changer with two interceptions, while Quavaris Couch and Jalen Alexander each picked off passes of their own. The front seven kept steady pressure, highlighted by Quentin Williams’ sack and several timely tackles for loss.

A Boston crowd with HBCU energy

While official attendance numbers weren’t released, the stands told the story: Harvard Stadium was packed. The atmosphere felt more like Greensboro, Charlotte, or Atlanta than Cambridge. A big reason was New Edition, Boston’s own R&B legends, who purchased 3,000 tickets for fans in the historically Black neighborhood of Roxbury. That move helped transform the event into an authentic HBCU-like homecoming vibe, complete with energy, music, and pride that spilled beyond the field.

Culture meets competition

The Essence HBCU Classic marked the first HBCU football game hosted at Harvard Stadium in decades, a symbolic milestone in blending tradition with new audiences. Fans were treated not only to a showcase of SIAC football but also a celebration of HBCU culture.

Adding to the moment, HBCU Gameday was filming an episode of “Brick x Brick,” capturing the behind-the-scenes grind of Johnson C. Smith’s football rise. For a program that has clawed its way back into contention, the exposure matched the on-field results.

Yessir ?? it’s thick in here ? to Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny too ? pic.twitter.com/ikSaUl0dEq — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) August 30, 2025

What’s next

JCSU’s win cements momentum early in the season and validates their growth under head coach Maurice Flowers. For Morehouse, it’s back to the drawing board after struggling to establish a consistent run game and protect the football.

But beyond the X’s and O’s, Saturday proved something bigger: that HBCU football and culture can thrive anywhere — even under the Ivy League lights of Harvard Stadium. With a packed crowd in Boston and a convincing win on the field, both JCSU and the Essence HBCU Kickoff Classic lived up to the hype.