North Carolina A&T homecoming tickets sell out in hours

North Carolina A&T fans wasted no time locking in their seats for one of the biggest events in HBCU football. Tickets for the 2025 season went on sale Monday morning. By midday, the highly anticipated homecoming matchup against South Carolina State had completely sold out. Fans quickly snapped up all ticket categories—premium reserved, general admission, and Game Day Tailgate (Orange Lot).

The game is set for Saturday, October 11 at 1 p.m. in Truist Stadium, which holds approximately 21,500 fans. Once again, A&T’s “Greatest Homecoming On Earth,” widely known as GHOE, will take center stage. The stadium will be filled with Aggie fans and plenty of Bulldog visitors as well.

HBCU Matchups Drive Premium Pricing

Earlier this year, North Carolina A&T revealed higher prices for home games against HBCU rivals Hampton, North Carolina Central, and South Carolina State. These premium matchups cost more than games against CAA opponents.

For homecoming, reserved seats were listed at $65, general admission at $50, and tailgate passes for the Orange Lot required a separate purchase. All came with elevated pricing compared to standard games.

This strategy reflects the massive appeal of HBCU rivalries. South Carolina State, a former MEAC opponent, remains one of A&T’s biggest rivals. Even outside of MEAC play, the game draws intense interest and strong attendance.

Tailgating Access Comes with a Catch

The tailgating experience is just as important as the game itself. A&T’s Game Zone—especially the Orange Lot on Laurel Street—is a major draw during homecoming. However, fans must purchase a ticket to access this area.

Tailgate passes are usually the first to sell out, and this year was no exception. Anyone planning to enjoy the pregame festivities near the stadium must plan early and buy in advance.

HBCU Rivalry Games Still Rule in a New Conference

Although NC A&T now plays in the Coastal Athletic Association, HBCU rivalry games still command top billing. Last season’s sellout against Winston-Salem State, another HBCU, proved that fans still prioritize those matchups. That win was NC A&T’s lone win in the 2024 season as it went 1-11 the rest of the way.

With another GHOE sellout now official, North Carolina A&T once again shows that HBCU football remains the heart of the Aggie experience—even in a new era.