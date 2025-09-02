HBCU D2 Football: Week Two Matchups

Division II HBCU football heats up in Week 2 with a full SIAC slate and a busy CIAA schedule that features conference rivals and non-conference tests. From national broadcasts on TheGrio and ESPN+ to streams on the SIAC Network and FloCollege, fans have more ways than ever to follow along.

Quick Look: SIAC Week 2 Schedule (Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025)

Albany State at Kentucky State

2:00 PM ET, Frankfort, KY – SIAC Network

Kickoff temp: ~80°F, partly sunny.

Florida Memorial at Clark Atlanta

3:00 PM ET, Atlanta, GA – SIAC Network

Kickoff temp: ~82°F, warm with clouds.

Lincoln (Mo.) at Lane

3:00 PM ET, Jackson, TN – School stream

Kickoff temp: ~83°F, humid.

Miles at Edward Waters

4:00 PM ET, Jacksonville, FL – ESPN+ (Conference game)

Kickoff temp: ~86°F, hot with chance of storms.

Livingstone at Allen

6:00 PM ET, Columbia, SC – School stream

Kickoff temp: ~82°F, muggy evening.

Shorter at Savannah State

6:00 PM ET, Savannah, GA – SIAC Network

Kickoff temp: ~83°F, partly cloudy.

Central State at Tuskegee

7:00 PM ET, Tuskegee, AL – TheGrio (Conference game)

Kickoff temp: ~81°F, mild Alabama night.

Quick Look: CIAA Week 2 Schedule (Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025)

Shaw – Bye Week

No game scheduled.

Johnson C. Smith vs. Valdosta State

12:00 PM ET, Charlotte, NC

Kickoff temp: ~80°F, partly sunny.

Lincoln (PA) at Duquesne

12:00 PM ET, Pittsburgh, PA

Kickoff temp: ~78°F, partly cloudy.

Bluefield State vs. Concord

1:00 PM ET, Bluefield, WV

Kickoff temp: ~79°F, scattered clouds.

Bowie State at Shippensburg

1:00 PM ET, Shippensburg, PA

Kickoff temp: ~77°F, clear skies.

Elizabeth City State at Hampton

6:00 PM ET, Hampton, VA – FloCollege (via Hampton)

Kickoff temp: ~75°F, mostly sunny.

Fayetteville State at UNC Pembroke

6:00 PM ET, Pembroke, NC

Kickoff temp: ~79°F, clear.

Livingstone at Allen

6:00 PM ET, Columbia, SC – School stream (also SIAC crossover)

Kickoff temp: ~82°F, muggy evening.

Virginia State at Norfolk State

6:00 PM ET, Norfolk, VA – ESPN+ (Norfolk State host)

Kickoff temp: ~80°F, mild evening.

Winston-Salem State at Mars Hill

6:30 PM ET, Mars Hill, NC

Kickoff temp: ~78°F, partly cloudy.

SIAC Network : Albany State–Kentucky State, Florida Memorial–Clark Atlanta, Shorter–Savannah State.

: Albany State–Kentucky State, Florida Memorial–Clark Atlanta, Shorter–Savannah State. ESPN+ : Miles at Edward Waters; Virginia State at Norfolk State (via MEAC opponent Norfolk State).

: Miles at Edward Waters; Virginia State at Norfolk State (via MEAC opponent Norfolk State). TheGrio : Central State at Tuskegee, the SIAC showcase of the week.

: Central State at Tuskegee, the SIAC showcase of the week. FloCollege : Elizabeth City State at Hampton (CAA streaming partner).

: Elizabeth City State at Hampton (CAA streaming partner). School/Team Streams: Lane, Allen, Fayetteville State, Bluefield State, Bowie State, and Winston-Salem State games.

Deeper Dive: Storylines and Outlook

The SIAC schedule features several early conference matchups, with Albany State traveling to Kentucky State and Florida Memorial visiting Clark Atlanta. Tuskegee hosts Central State in the national spotlight on TheGrio, a key game for the league’s national visibility. Edward Waters gets another streaming boost via ESPN+ as they host Miles in Jacksonville.

The CIAA slate is packed. Johnson C. Smith opens at home against Valdosta State, while Bowie State faces a tough test at Shippensburg. Fayetteville State hits the road to face UNC Pembroke in a North Carolina matchup, while Elizabeth City State travels to Hampton in a game streamed on FloCollege. Virginia State’s visit to Norfolk State (MEAC) will also air on ESPN+, giving the Trojans extra exposure.

Week 2 Outlook

Between the SIAC’s nationally televised Tuskegee showcase and the CIAA’s slate of competitive matchups, Division II HBCU football will be on full display in Week 2. With multiple broadcast partners — SIAC Network, ESPN+, TheGrio, FloCollege, and school streams — fans will have plenty of ways to follow the action. Expect tight conference races to begin forming as the season heads into mid-September.