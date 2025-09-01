HBCU Football Week 2: Division I TV and Weather

The second full Saturday of the 2025 HBCU football season brings a stacked lineup across the MEAC, SWAC, Tennessee State, Hampton, and North Carolina A&T.

This guide starts with a quick schedule and streaming info for mobile readers. Scroll further down for kickoff weather, game storylines, and a deeper dive.

MEAC Games

SWAC Games

OVC and CAA HBCUs

Streaming Platforms to Know

ESPN+ : Carries most MEAC, SWAC, and Tennessee State games.

: Carries most MEAC, SWAC, and Tennessee State games. HBCU GO : Free national stream for select SWAC games, including Alabama State vs. Southern and Alcorn State vs. Alabama A&M.

: Free national stream for select SWAC games, including Alabama State vs. Southern and Alcorn State vs. Alabama A&M. FloCollege : Exclusive home for Hampton and other CAA contests.

: Exclusive home for Hampton and other CAA contests. Network Partners: BTN+, SECN+, Pac-12, and ACCNX cover Power Five road games.

Deeper Dive: Game Storylines and Kickoff Weather

MEAC Breakdown

Delaware State opens at home against Albany on ESPN+, while Howard heads to Philadelphia to take on Temple in Lincoln Financial Field. Both North Carolina Central and Norfolk State are in Norfolk at the same time, with NCCU facing Old Dominion and NSU hosting Virginia State, each streaming on ESPN+.

South Carolina State’s annual test against South Carolina gets the SEC Network Plus spotlight. Morgan State rounds out the conference slate against Towson in Baltimore on ESPN+.

Weather snapshot: Mid-70s to low-80s across the region, mostly sunny with mild evening conditions in Norfolk and Baltimore.

SWAC Breakdown

The SWAC faces a gauntlet of road games against FBS programs, starting with Grambling at Ohio State. Jackson State heads to Southern Miss, while Florida A&M takes on FAU. Texas Southern flies west to meet Cal.

At home, Southern hosts Alabama State in a matchup airing on both ESPN+ and HBCU GO. The Louis Crews Classic pits Alcorn State against Alabama A&M, also free on HBCU GO. Prairie View A&M hosts UT-RGV, while Mississippi Valley State, Bethune-Cookman, and UAPB all hit the road.

Weather snapshot: Hot and humid conditions in the Deep South, with temps hovering in the low-to-mid 80s across Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida.

Independents and CAA Programs

Tennessee State welcomes national powerhouse North Dakota State to Nashville on ESPN+. Hampton begins its home slate against Elizabeth City State, streaming on FloCollege. North Carolina A&T travels to Orlando to face UCF, airing on ESPN+.

Weather snapshot: Comfortable mid-70s for Hampton, steamy mid-80s for Nashville and Orlando with a chance of showers in Florida.

Week 2 Outlook

HBCU football takes the national stage in Week 2 with games scattered from Columbus to Berkeley and Miami to Norfolk. Fans have unprecedented access through ESPN+, HBCU GO, and FloCollege, with multiple opportunities to watch programs in both high-profile Power Five tests and traditional HBCU rivalries.

With so many games airing on national platforms, Week 2 serves as both a showcase and a proving ground for HBCU football across the country.