HBCU president’s resignation provides more questions

Saint Augustine’s University (SAU), a Raleigh, NC-based HBCU, confirmed on Sunday night that Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess has stepped down. The timing of the announcement raised eyebrows across the HBCU landscape. While the resignation was submitted on July 16, 2025, it was only made public on August 31, the very day it took effect.

Announcement and Timeline

In a statement, the Board of Trustees acknowledged Burgess’ resignation and thanked him for his contributions during a turbulent chapter in the school’s history.

“The Board of Trustees of Saint Augustine’s University announces that Dr. Marcus H. Burgess has resigned as Interim President of the University. His resignation, submitted for personal reasons on July 16, took effect today, August 31, 2025, marking his final day with the University,” the statement read.

The Board extended “sincere gratitude to Dr. Burgess for his leadership and service during a pivotal period in the University’s history. His commitment and dedication to the mission of Saint Augustine’s University have been deeply valued.”

The announcement came on a Saturday evening, ensuring that many in the HBCU community woke up Sunday morning to the surprising development.

From Appointment to Exit

Burgess was appointed interim president in December 2023, at a moment when the Raleigh-based HBCU was facing heightened scrutiny from its accrediting body, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

The university hoped Burgess’ experience could help stabilize the institution and strengthen its appeal during ongoing accreditation matters. Instead, his tenure was marked by mounting challenges. By spring 2024, HBCUGameday.com reported that SAU was in deep financial distress, facing faculty layoffs, delayed paychecks, and continued questions about leadership.

Despite those obstacles, Burgess made repeated public pledges to “save the university” and urged alumni to rally around the school. His sudden exit leaves Provost Dr. Verjanis Peoples temporarily in charge of administrative duties.

Coalition and Community Response

The SaveSAU Coalition, a group of alumni and supporters pressing for reform, issued a sharp response to the news.

“While these developments mark a shift, the Coalition warned against what it calls ‘boardroom musical chairs — reshuffling titles without addressing the deep failures of governance that have pushed the University into crisis,’” the statement said.

The Coalition argued that lenders have already signaled they will not extend financing until significant leadership changes occur, particularly the removal of certain board leaders. “When the music stops, failed leaders must step aside,” the statement continued. “Anything less is more of the same dysfunction that has brought this University to the brink.”

The group also called for transparency regarding the qualifications and vision of the newly appointed Chair and Vice Chair of the Board.

HBCU On The Brink

The departure of Burgess highlights the instability facing Saint Augustine’s, one of North Carolina’s six private HBCUs. According to HBCUGameday.com, the institution has long battled accreditation uncertainty, financial strain, and governance challenges. It had to suspend its football program in 2024 and has been dropped from the CIAA due to not meeting qualifications for membership.

The resignation underscores the need for decisive reform if the university is to regain the trust of its lenders, alumni, and community. Without it, the HBCU risks not only its accreditation but its survival.