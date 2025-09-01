HBCU Football: Virginia Union Rolls In Battle of Champions

The 2025 HBCU football season opened with fireworks in Canton, Ohio, as Virginia Union dominated Miles College in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic. The Panthers made the most of their national stage on NFL Network, storming to a 45–3 win that showcased why they are a top HBCU and CIAA contender.

Offensive Explosion Behind Curtis Allen

Senior running back Curtis Allen stole the show. He rumbled for 185 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns, including a breathtaking 53-yard hurdle into the end zone. Allen not only powered Virginia Union’s ground game but also set the Classic’s single-game rushing record and walked away as the Offensive Player of the Game.

Quarterback RJ Rosales added balance, going 9-of-15 for 120 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 54 yards and another score. Senior QB Mark Wright connected with Ricky Key Jr. for a 35-yard TD before later hitting Keon Davis on a 48-yard strike. Freshman RB Raphael Tucker sealed the win with a 19-yard touchdown run in the final minute. In total, Virginia Union piled up 375 rushing yards and 556 total yards, dwarfing Miles’ 249.

Defense Sets the Tone

The Panthers’ defense looked every bit as fierce as advertised. They limited Miles College to just 50 rushing yards and forced five turnovers, including two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Kamari Frederick earned Defensive Player of the Game honors for leading a relentless pass rush and shutting down the Bears’ offense.

Coach Parker’s “Play411” Message

After the game, head coach Dr. Alvin Parker emphasized the team’s identity and the pride of representing Virginia Union and HBCU football.

“Our motto is Play411. So everything we do is based on that,” Parker said. “Anytime we get to show the world our brand, we’re going to take advantage of it. The way these guys played today, I’m extremely proud. I might not be as proud when I go back and watch the film, but I want to make sure we keep playing our level best, no matter where we are.”

Looking Ahead

With a commanding victory in the books, Virginia Union turns its focus to the HBCU Unity Classic against Edward Waters on September 13. The Panthers are chasing a historic CIAA three-peat, something they last achieved under Hall of Famer Willard Bailey in the early 1980s. For Miles College, the 45–3 loss is a tough opening lesson as they prepare for Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.