HBCU Champion Reloads After Historic Playoff Run

Under the cold lights of December football, HBCU, Virginia Union did what no Panthers team had done before — win not one, but two NCAA playoff games. For head coach Dr. Alvin Parker, the celebration was short.

The moment the season ended, expectations shifted to.

“First time in my career I ever been picked number one,” Parker said. “I always had to go out there and earn it and win it. To be given it in the preseason is something different.”

This fall, Virginia Union isn’t chasing anyone. They’re the ones being chased — and they welcome it.

RJ Rosales Leads Virginia Union Offense in 2025 HBCU Season

Quarterback RJ Rosales isn’t new to this moment, but the moment means more now.

After an injury cut his 2024 campaign short, the veteran returns as the Panthers’ starting QB and emotional anchor.

“He’s like a coach on the field,” Parker said. “He pulls guys along with him. That’s what I expect from him this year.”

Rosales leads a quarterback group that includes veteran Mark Wright (2,200 yards, 21 TDs) and rising freshman Miles Derricott. Parker knows that in today’s game, depth at quarterback is everything.

Virginia Union’s RBU Tradition Powers Its CIAA Offense

Replacing CIAA stars like Isaac Anderson and J.L. Biles is no easy task — unless you’re a Panther.

“That room is going to be special,” Parker said.

Look for Curtis Allen (6+ yards per carry), Trevon Tinsley, and Ramone Brown to lead a running back unit that defines the Panthers’ physical identity. RBU is alive and well.

Virginia Union Wideouts Fuel HBCU Player Development Success

Virginia Union’s wide receiver pipeline is among the best in HBCU football. Parker has produced elite talent every season, from Charles Hall to RJ Vick (now at Wake Forest).

Ricky Key, Keon Davis, and Tartis are ready to carry the torch.

“It’s tough bringing a new one in every year,” Parker said. “But we’re ready for the challenge.”

Virginia Union gets ready to take the field against Fayetteville State.

Veteran Lines and Elite Special Teams Set Virginia Union Apart

The Panthers remain dominant in the trenches with three returning offensive line starters and impact transfers on defense.

Special teams might be the deepest in the CIAA. Brady Meyers, a two-time CIAA Special Teams Player of the Year, will return alongside Zaire Tartt, last year’s winner.

“We’ve had all the special teams players of the year over the last three seasons — and they’re all on our roster,” Parker said.

“Play for 11”: The Culture Driving HBCU Success at Virginia Union

The Panthers continue to evolve in the era of the transfer portal. But the mission will remain the same.

“Our mantra is play for 11,” Parker said. “You want to make sure that stays in place.”

Despite roster turnover, Virginia Union has built a foundation, not just a team. Freshmen, transfers, and seasoned leaders are all pulling in the same direction.

The Target Is on Their Back — and They Want It

Coach Parker’s record stands at 51–15. A 100-win milestone might be in sight someday, but the focus is laser-sharp right now.

“I want to start 1-0, then 2-0, then 3-0,” he said. “You earn your way back to Durham.”

Virginia Union isn’t just representing itself this season. They’re carrying the weight of HBCU pride, CIAA strength, and a program trying to prove its place on the national stage.