New Edition Buys Fans Thousands of Tickets to HBCU Classic

When New Edition steps in, the entire city of Boston feels it. The legendary R&B group announced that it is buying 3,000 tickets to the Essence HBCU Classic at Harvard Stadium. The tickets will go to residents of Roxbury—Boston’s historically Black neighborhood—so they can have a front-row seat to history.

The move was shared on Ralph Tresvant’s Facebook page and echoed by Ronnie DeVoe, who added context in a heartfelt post: “Man, it feels great to be back home in #BOSTON! It’s such an honor to be celebrated and recognized by your city! … Me, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph, and Johnny purchased 3,000 tickets to the Essence HBCU Classic for everyone to come rock with us ‘FOR FREE!’” DeVoe wrote.

He explained that fans can pick up tickets during New Edition’s “New Edition Way” street renaming celebration and block party on Saturday, August 30, in Roxbury. It shows more than generosity. It builds a cultural bridge that connects Boston’s Black community with the tradition and pageantry of HBCU football. For the first time in over five decades, that tradition will be showcased at Harvard Stadium.

The Essence HBCU Classic isn’t just another game—it’s a statement. On August 30, 2025, Morehouse College will face Johnson C. Smith University inside Harvard Stadium. This matchup marks Boston’s first HBCU vs. HBCU football game since 1971.

Boston has no HBCU campus of its own. Yet this event brings the bands, culture, and school pride of HBCU football to one of college sports’ most historic venues. Harvard Stadium, opened in 1903, has hosted countless iconic moments. Now, for the first time in decades, it will host an HBCU clash.

New Edition’s Roxbury Roots

For New Edition, this moment hits home. The group—Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Johnny Gill—rose from Roxbury in the 1980s to become one of the greatest R&B groups ever. Their early days were rooted in community life. They rehearsed at the local Boys & Girls Club and performed in neighborhood talent shows before reaching stardom.

Now, by purchasing thousands of tickets for Roxbury residents, New Edition ensures that familiar faces will pack Harvard Stadium. They are giving their community direct access to an event that represents Black excellence on a national stage.

Building a Stronger Connection

The Essence HBCU Classic provides a rallying point for Boston’s Black community. Local HBCU alumni and families with Southern ties will be represented in one of Boston’s most iconic venues.

As Ralph Tresvant and the group explained in their post, this gesture is about giving back to Roxbury. If the Classic draws strong community support, it could strengthen Boston’s connection to HBCU football and culture.

The Ripple Effect

With New Edition stepping up, the Classic becomes more than a game—it turns into a movement. Roxbury will fill the stands. Young fans will see themselves in the uniforms and traditions of HBCU athletes. And for one electrifying weekend, Boston will showcase Black excellence and HBCU pride on one of its biggest stages.

For New Edition, this effort isn’t just about football. It’s about legacy, culture, and ensuring Roxbury remains part of history.