Not Done Yet: JCSU to Make HBCU Football History at Harvard

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) football no longer fits the label of a feel-good underdog story. The Golden Bulls have planted themselves on the national HBCU stage, and now they plan to make history at one of the most iconic venues in America. JCSU will face Morehouse College in the Essence Kickoff Classic at Harvard Stadium, the first HBCU football game ever played in Boston.

For President Valerie Kinloch and head coach Maurice Flowers, the matchup means more than just another game. It symbolizes validation of a program built on academic rigor and athletic ambition.

“Athletics at Johnson C. Smith University is significant. It is the front porch to the institution,” Kinloch said. “What you will see of our football program is nothing short of excellence. It is a new era of excellence at JCSU.”

A Program Reborn — and Documented

When Flowers returned to his alma mater three seasons ago, JCSU struggled through decades of mediocrity. The Golden Bulls averaged just 2.3 wins per year across 40 seasons. Since his arrival, however, the program has climbed: 2–7, 7–3 with a bowl appearance, and 8–2 with a national Top-25 ranking.

That rise hasn’t just been felt on the field — it has been documented. HBCU Gameday chronicled the turnaround in “Brick x Brick with JCSU Football,” produced by HBCU Gameday Head of Creative Wali Pitt. The docuseries will follow the Golden Bulls to Boston as Season 3 films the historic Harvard matchup.

“Our motto for this season is ‘Not Done Yet,’” Flowers said. “We ended last season 8–2, but we left things on the table. We’ve got more work to do.”

Scholar-Athletes First

Both Kinloch and Flowers stress that academics remain at the core of JCSU football. The team GPA now stands at 3.1, with a goal of reaching 3.5. Fifteen of the 22 seniors carry GPAs above 3.2.

“Football is really significant. Academics is really significant. Our football players understand that they are scholar-athletes, so there is no athletics without academics,” Kinloch said.

Flowers built his program on that same principle: “Day one, our goal was win the grades, improve — the wins will come. And that’s what’s happened.”

Talent on the Field

On the field, JCSU owns one of the most balanced rosters in the CIAA. The Golden Bulls led the league in passing last season, return a deep group of running backs, and added quarterback Kelvin Durham, a transfer Flowers previously coached at Fort Valley State.

“This is the most talented roster we’ve had since we’ve been at JCSU — on both sides of the ball,” Flowers said. He also praised the defense, which finished No. 1 in the CIAA in 2023 and still ranks among the deepest units in the league.

History at Harvard

The Harvard stage offers more than symbolism. It gives JCSU the chance to showcase itself on national television at one of the most recognizable academic institutions in the world.

“It’s history — the first HBCU game at Harvard Stadium, on national TV. We don’t take that lightly,” Flowers said.

Yet Flowers reminded everyone not to overlook the opponent. Morehouse enters Year 2 under head coach Terrance Mathis, and Flowers sees similarities. “We respect Morehouse. They’re fast, they’re strong, and they remind me of us two years ago. We’re not taking them lightly.”

For Kinloch, the moment highlights the broader strength of HBCUs — academic, cultural, and athletic. “When people discount us, we’re here to say, don’t — we pave our own way,” she said.

For Flowers, the game represents the reward for years of building. “To now have sold-out games and be competing for championships, it does my heart proud. We’ve built a program — not just a team.”

On Saturday in Boston at the Essence Kickoff Classic, JCSU will have a chance to prove that the Golden Bulls aren’t just chasing history — they’re making it. And the journey will be preserved, ‘Brick x Brick’, for the world to see.