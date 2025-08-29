HBCU conferences benefit from push for D2 Week Zero

The collaboration between the CIAA and SIAC to bring more visibility to Division II football has created a new tradition in HBCU sports. Back in 2023, the two conferences proposed to the NCAA that Division II schools should be allowed to open their seasons with “Week Zero” games on Labor Day weekend along with several other conferences. The NCAA agreed, and by 2024 the change was in effect. Now, in 2025, the full vision is being realized as the CIAA and SIAC kick off the year with a slate of classics that spotlight the depth and tradition of HBCU football.

The shift to Week Zero was about more than just scheduling. For the CIAA and SIAC, it was about creating a platform for schools that often operate outside the national spotlight. Commissioner Dr. Anthony Holloman made that point clear during SIAC Media Day. “The anticipation of the road to championship for the 2025 season will begin the weekend of August 30th. Labor Day Weekend with the Red Tails Classic, the Black College Hall of Fame Classic, the Essence Football Classic, the Carolinas Classic, and the Detroit Football Classic,” Holloman said. “Our teams draw fans. We are marketable and you can see it by the number of classics that feature our teams to kick off our season, and you’ll be able to find these games on multiple platforms”.

That visibility is critical for HBCU programs, which are building momentum nationally. ESPN, HBCU Go, and even the NFL Network will broadcast SIAC and CIAA matchups this season, demonstrating that the decision made in 2023 has already begun to pay dividends.

WSSU heads to Montgomery to take on Tuskegee in the Red Tails Classic. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Tuskegee vs. Winston-Salem State in the Red Tails Classic

Among the most anticipated contests of Week Zero is the Red Tails Classic in Montgomery, Alabama, featuring Tuskegee University from the SIAC against Winston-Salem State University from the CIAA. Both programs are rich in history, and both bring passionate fan bases to the neutral-site stage.

Tuskegee head coach Aaron James said the game is about more than just two storied schools meeting—it’s about setting a tone for the season. “It’s going to be a good matchup. And excited. Like I say, they are no stranger to the SIAC. The CIAA plays some good football over there and we do as well. So this is going to be a good atmosphere,” James said. “Playing Week Zero against Winston-Salem State, they finished up 7-3 last year. So they had a hell of a season. We just got to make sure that we coming in the game prepared and ready to roll”.

For Winston-Salem State, the matchup is a chance to prove itself against one of the SIAC’s flagship programs. Head coach Robert Massey said earlier this summer that opening with Tuskegee is “a chance to test our team right away against one of the best the SIAC has to offer.”

A New Chapter After CIAA Dominance

While the SIAC has built its reputation on defeating Division I HBCUs in recent years, last season belonged to the CIAA. The league went a perfect 6-0 against SIAC opponents in 2024, adding extra intrigue to this year’s showdowns. With that kind of track record, the CIAA enters Week Zero with momentum, while the SIAC looks to reclaim bragging rights on the field.

Full CIAA vs. SIAC Week Zero Slate

Here’s the complete list of CIAA vs. SIAC matchups for Labor Day Weekend 2025:

Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, AL): Winston-Salem State (CIAA) vs. Tuskegee (SIAC)

Winston-Salem State (CIAA) vs. Tuskegee (SIAC) Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic (Canton, OH): Virginia Union (CIAA) vs. Miles (SIAC)

Virginia Union (CIAA) vs. Miles (SIAC) Essence HBCU Classic (Boston, MA): Morehouse (SIAC) vs. Johnson C. Smith (CIAA)

Morehouse (SIAC) vs. Johnson C. Smith (CIAA) Labor Day Classic (Columbia, SC): Fayetteville State (CIAA) at Benedict (SIAC)

Fayetteville State (CIAA) at Benedict (SIAC) Shaw (CIAA) vs. Albany State (SIAC): Raleigh, NC

Together, these contests represent the manifestation of the proposal made by the CIAA and SIAC just two years ago. For fans, they provide an action-packed opening weekend. For players, they are a chance to compete on elevated stages. And for the conferences, it’s a showcase of the tradition, passion, and talent that defines HBCU football.