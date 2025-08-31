Jackson State vs. Hampton: Three takeaways, plus attendance

Jackson State opened its season with a hard-fought win over Hampton, but the postgame remarks from head coach TC Taylor and his players made it clear that the Tigers are still far from satisfied. While the defending HBCU champions showed flashes of dominance on both sides of the ball, Taylor stressed that discipline and execution will need to improve if Jackson State is going to live up to its lofty expectations this season.

Penalties and Offensive Rhythm a Point of Emphasis

Taylor did not mince words when addressing his team’s lack of discipline.



“Ten penalties for 89 yards is unacceptable as a program,” he said. “I got to be better as head coach, getting my guys to understand the discipline.”

Jackson State committed costly errors that stalled drives and prevented the Tigers from capitalizing on prime scoring opportunities.

The coach also pointed to a lack of rhythm in the first half as a major concern. Despite the defense creating turnovers and setting the offense up in plus territory, the Tigers failed to put points on the board until late. “We was in the plus 40 a couple times and just couldn’t get nothing going,” Taylor admitted. The Tigers eventually found their footing in the fourth quarter, but Taylor made clear that finding offensive rhythm earlier will be crucial against tougher opponents.

Running Back Room Shows Its Depth and Brotherhood

One of the brightest spots of the win came from the backfield. Jackson State piled up 280 rushing yards behind a committee of backs who not only produced but also supported one another. “Travis really started the game out, and you had Ariel Davenport play a good game,” Taylor said, noting that several other players contributed.

Players echoed the importance of chemistry, describing their room as a true brotherhood. “It pushes everybody… it’s a lot of motivation, but the brotherhood, we love each other,” one back explained. Taylor credited running backs coach Garland for cultivating that culture, which has allowed multiple runners to shine. For Jackson State, the ability to rotate productive backs not only keeps legs fresh but also makes the Tigers’ offense harder to game plan against.

Defense and Special Teams Set the Tone

Defensively, Jackson State responded well after giving up an early Hampton touchdown. The unit adopted a “bend, don’t break” approach, locking in to prevent big plays the rest of the way. Even with standout Jeremiah Williams sidelined, Taylor praised Quincy Avery and others for stepping up, saying it was a luxury to rest one of the team’s best players while still “dominating defensively.”

Special teams also provided a spark. Freshman kicker Eric Simmons impressed by booming multiple kickoffs through the end zone, while his namesake in the return game flashed explosiveness with a pair of big runs that were unfortunately called back due to penalties. Taylor called the performance a sign that the Tigers are “making of a good football team,” one capable of winning games in multiple phases.

Attendance hits five-year low

Perhaps the most surprising number of the day wasn’t on the scoreboard but in the stands. The official crowd at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium was 13,576 — the lowest attended Jackson State home game since Deion Sanders’ debut against Edward Waters during the COVID-impacted spring 2021 season, when just over 11,000 were on hand. For a program that has regularly packed the Vet with some of the largest crowds in HBCU football, the figure was a stark contrast to recent years of sellouts and electric atmospheres. Jackson State consistently leads the FCS in attendance and will look to do so in 2025 as well.



Looking Ahead

Taylor reminded his team that expectations remain sky high and that Jackson State will carry a target on its back all season. “Every week we’re going to have a target on our back,” he said. “We just have to find a way to come away with the W.” With Southern Miss looming on the schedule, the Tigers will look to clean up their mistakes while building on the depth, brotherhood, and resilience that were on full display in their season opener.